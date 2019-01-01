World Cup 2022: Qatar readies 41 training pitches

Qatar had unveiled the Al Janoub Stadium, which will be used for the World Cup, on Thursday...

The 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts has prepared 41 training pitches which are now ready to use for the global event.

The pitches were tested in December 2018 and the national teams of Palestine and Kazakhstan have already made use of a couple of the training pitches.

Every training site has fulfilled the FIFA requirements and has dressing rooms, jacuzzi, shower, massage rooms, space for video analysis system etc.

The developments made by , in terms of both their infrastructure and national team's performance, after the country won the rights to host the tournament have been impressive.

On Thursday, the Al Janoub Stadium, which will be used for the World Cup, was unveiled. "Qatar is working very hard to excel when it comes to every aspect of the tournament. Today, we have seen even more proof of their capability and commitment, and we will keep working side by side towards all other milestones that will come our way until 2022," FIFA President Gianni Infantino had remarked at the inauguration of the 40000-seater stadium in Al Wakrah.