2022 World Cup: MSC Cruises to accommodate fans during the main event in Qatar

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) and MSC Cruises have joined hands for two cruise liners to accommodate fans during the FIFA World Cup which will kick-off on 21 November 2022 in Qatar.

Acting as floating hotels, the cruise liners have a combined capacity of 4,000 cabins and will be docked at Doha Port to allow fans a spectacular view of the West Bay skyline. As part of Qatar's accommodation strategy for the World Cup, chartering cruise liners is touted as a sustainable solution that the country keen has long been keen on.

Congratulating the collaboration, Minister of Transport and Communications, H.E. Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti said, "The Ministry of Transport and Communications has completed the development of Doha Port to accommodate multiple large passenger ships and enable the port's capacity to receive the largest cruise ships in the world, serving fans and visitors who come to Qatar during the FIFA World Cup."

Secretary General of the SC, H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi commented, "We are pleased to collaborate with MSC Cruises to deliver this unique accommodation option for fans in 2022. We are sure fans from all over the world will be excited at the prospect of staying on board a cruise ship, with a fabulous view of West Bay, and fast access to all the stadiums and fan zones."

Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, Pierfrancesco Vago added, "We are delighted that Qatar has selected our ships to ensure that tourists who visit the country during the upcoming FIFA World Cup have high-end accommodation and services available to further enrich their experience. The tournament is one of the world's most popular events and this will be another opportunity for holidaymakers from across the globe converging on Doha to experience our ships and enjoy the unique international experience that only MSC Cruises can offer."

MSC Europa and MSC Poesia are the two vessels of MSC Cruises that are agreed to be chartered by the State of Qatar. The cruise ships, like all MSC Cruises' fleet, feature advanced waste and water treatment systems, cutting-edge environmental technologies for cleaner air emissions and minimised environmental footprint, including the MSC Europa to run on environmentally friendly LNG-powered marine fuel.

Chairman of the SC's Host Country Operations Office and Vice Chairman of the Technical Delivery Office, Yasir Al Jamal said, "We are determined to deliver a range of accommodation options which will suit every taste and budget in 2022. It is important we provide sustainable solutions for the country while ensuring an unmatched fan experience."

Shuttle buses wil ferry fans from the cruise ships to Qatar's transport infrastructure, including Doha Metro, from where they will be able to access stadiums, fan zones and other attractions.

In addition to the floating hotels, hotels, apartments and fan villages add up to Qatar's other accommodation options.