2022 FIFA World Cup: India drawn alongside Qatar in round two of the AFC qualifiers

India find themselves grouped with Qatar, Oman, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Group E...

India have been drawn in Group E alongside AFC (Asian Football Confederation) 2019 winners Qatar, Oman and neighbours Bangladesh and Afghanistan in round two of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The draw was held in Kuala Lampur on Wednesday and 's fate in the Round 2 of the qualifiers was revealed. The draw can be seen as mixed bags for the Blue Tigers who avoided the big guns from pots two, four and five but drew the defending Asian champions from pot 1.

The first match will be played on September 5.