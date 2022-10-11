2022 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup: How to watch India's matches, squad, fixtures and results

India kick-off their campaign in the 2022 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup on the opening as they take on USA at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
This is the first time India are hosting the competition and will also make their debut this time. 16 teams are part of this edition of the competition including hosts India. Two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage.
From squads, and fixtures to telecast information, here's your one-stop guide to India's campaign in the 2022 U17 Women's World Cup.
Group A Table
Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
1
India
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
USA
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Morocco
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Brazil
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group A Fixtures and Results
Date
Time (IST)
Stadium
Fixture
Score
Oct 11
4:30pm
Kalinga Stadium
Morocco vs Brazil
-
Oct 11
8pm
Kalinga Stadium
India vs USA
-
Oct 14
4:30pm
Kalinga Stadium
Brazil vs USA
-
Oct 14
8pm
Kalinga Stadium
India vs Morocco
-
Oct 17
4:30pm
Kalinga Stadium
Brazil vs India
-
Oct 17
8pm
Fatorda Stadium
USA vs Morocco
-
India Squad for the 2022 U17 Women's World Cup
|Name
|Position
Monalisha Devi Moirangthem
Goalkeeper
Melody Chanu Keisham
Goalkeeper
Anjali Munda
Goalkeeper
Astam Oraon
Defender
Kajal
Defender
Naketa
Defender
Purnima Kumari
Defender
Varshika
Defender
Hemam Shilky Devi
Defender
Babina Devi Lisham
Midfielder
Nitu Linda
Midfielder
Shailja
Midfielder
Shubhangi Singh
Midfielder
Anita Kumari
Forward
Lynda Kom Serto
Forward
Neha
Forward
Rejiya Devi Laishram
Forward
Shelia Devi Loktongbam
Forward
Kajol Hubert Dsouza
Forward
Sudha Ankita Tirkey
Forward
Lavanya Upadhyay
Forward
How to watch the 2022 U17 Women's World Cup in India?
|Country
|Broadcaster
Online Streaming
India
Sports 18-1 SD & HD
Voot, JioTV
India U17 Women's Team Results in 2022
In 2022, India played eight matches. Out of them they have won and drawn once and lost six times.
Date
Competition
Fixture
Result
Jun 22
Torneo FF
Italy vs India
7-0
Jun 24
Torneo FF
Chile vs India
3-1
Jun 26
Torneo FF
Mexico vs India
2-0
Jul 1
Open Nordic
Netherlands vs India
5-1
Jul 4
Open Nordic
India vs Iceland
0-3
Jul 7
Open Nordic
India vs Faroe Islands
0-0
Sep 26
Friendly
Sweden vs India
3-1
Oct 2
Friendly
WSS Barcelona vs India
1-17