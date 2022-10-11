2022 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup: How to watch India's matches, squad, fixtures and results

Goal tells you where to watch India's matches in the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup and more

India kick-off their campaign in the 2022 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup on the opening as they take on USA at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

This is the first time India are hosting the competition and will also make their debut this time. 16 teams are part of this edition of the competition including hosts India. Two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage.

From squads, and fixtures to telecast information, here's your one-stop guide to India's campaign in the 2022 U17 Women's World Cup.

Group A Table

Pos. Team P W D L F A GD Pts 1 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 USA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A Fixtures and Results

Date Time (IST) Stadium Fixture Score Oct 11 4:30pm Kalinga Stadium Morocco vs Brazil - Oct 11 8pm Kalinga Stadium India vs USA - Oct 14 4:30pm Kalinga Stadium Brazil vs USA - Oct 14 8pm Kalinga Stadium India vs Morocco - Oct 17 4:30pm Kalinga Stadium Brazil vs India - Oct 17 8pm Fatorda Stadium USA vs Morocco -

India Squad for the 2022 U17 Women's World Cup

Name Position Monalisha Devi Moirangthem Goalkeeper Melody Chanu Keisham Goalkeeper Anjali Munda Goalkeeper Astam Oraon Defender Kajal Defender Naketa Defender Purnima Kumari Defender Varshika Defender Hemam Shilky Devi Defender Babina Devi Lisham Midfielder Nitu Linda Midfielder Shailja Midfielder Shubhangi Singh Midfielder Anita Kumari Forward Lynda Kom Serto Forward Neha Forward Rejiya Devi Laishram Forward Shelia Devi Loktongbam Forward Kajol Hubert Dsouza Forward Sudha Ankita Tirkey Forward Lavanya Upadhyay Forward

How to watch the 2022 U17 Women's World Cup in India?

Country Broadcaster Online Streaming India Sports 18-1 SD & HD Voot, JioTV

India U17 Women's Team Results in 2022



In 2022, India played eight matches. Out of them they have won and drawn once and lost six times.