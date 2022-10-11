2022 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup: How to watch India's matches, squad, fixtures and results

Goal tells you where to watch India's matches in the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup and more

India kick-off their campaign in the 2022 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup on the opening as they take on USA at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

This is the first time India are hosting the competition and will also make their debut this time. 16 teams are part of this edition of the competition including hosts India. Two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage.

From squads, and fixtures to telecast information, here's your one-stop guide to India's campaign in the 2022 U17 Women's World Cup.

Group A Table

Pos.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts

1

India

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

USA

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Morocco

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Brazil

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group A Fixtures and Results

Date

Time (IST)

Stadium

Fixture

Score

Oct 11

4:30pm

Kalinga Stadium

Morocco vs Brazil

-

Oct 11

8pm

Kalinga Stadium

India vs USA

-

Oct 14

4:30pm

Kalinga Stadium

Brazil vs USA

-

Oct 14

8pm

Kalinga Stadium

India vs Morocco

-

Oct 17

4:30pm

Kalinga Stadium

Brazil vs India

-

Oct 17

8pm

Fatorda Stadium

USA vs Morocco

-

India Squad for the 2022 U17 Women's World Cup

NamePosition

Monalisha Devi Moirangthem

Goalkeeper

 Melody Chanu Keisham

Goalkeeper

Anjali Munda

Goalkeeper

Astam Oraon

Defender

Kajal

Defender

 Naketa

Defender

Purnima Kumari

Defender

Varshika

Defender

Hemam Shilky Devi 

Defender

Babina Devi Lisham

Midfielder

Nitu Linda

Midfielder

Shailja

Midfielder

Shubhangi Singh

Midfielder

Anita Kumari

Forward

Lynda Kom Serto

Forward

Neha

Forward

Rejiya Devi Laishram

Forward

Shelia Devi Loktongbam

Forward

Kajol Hubert Dsouza

Forward

Sudha Ankita Tirkey

Forward

Lavanya Upadhyay

Forward

How to watch the 2022 U17 Women's World Cup in India?

CountryBroadcaster

Online Streaming

India

Sports 18-1 SD & HD

Voot, JioTV

India U17 Women's Team Results in 2022


In 2022, India played eight matches. Out of them they have won and drawn once and lost six times.

Date

Competition

Fixture

Result

Jun 22

Torneo FF

Italy vs India

7-0

Jun 24

Torneo FF

Chile vs India

3-1

Jun 26

Torneo FF

Mexico vs India

2-0

Jul 1

Open Nordic

Netherlands vs India

5-1

Jul 4

Open Nordic

India vs Iceland

0-3

Jul 7

Open Nordic

India vs Faroe Islands

0-0

Sep 26

Friendly

Sweden vs India

3-1

Oct 2

Friendly

WSS Barcelona vs India

1-17

