2022 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, Scores, Results, Tables & Top Scorers

Ritabrata Banerjee|
2022 FIFA U17 Women's World CupAIFF media
U17 Women's World CupIndia U17

All you need to know about 2022 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup

The seventh edition of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup kick starts on October 11, 2022, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar with Morocco taking on Brazil. Later in the same day hosts India will play USA at the same venue.

The final will be played on October 30 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This is the first time India are hosting the competition and they will be making their debut this time.

16 teams are part of this edition of the competition including hosts India. Two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage.

Where is FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup being held?

The 2022 FIFA U17 Women's will be held in three venues across three states. Kalinga Stadium (Bhubaneswar), Fatorda Stadium (Goa) and DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai) are the designated venues.

India women's u17AIFF media

Group A Table

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Loss

GF

GA

GD

Points

India

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Brazil

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

USA

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Morocco

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group A Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Time (IST)

Venue

Oct 11

Morocco vs Brazil

4:30pm

Kalinga Stadium

Oct 11

India vs USA

8pm

Kalinga Stadium

Oct 14

Brazil vs USA

4:30pm

Kalinga Stadium

Oct 14

India vs Morocco

8pm

Kalinga Stadium

Oct 17

Brazil vs India

4:30pm

Kalinga Stadium

Oct 17

USA vs Morocco

8pm

Fatorda Stadium

Group B Table

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Loss

GF

GA

GD

Points

Germany

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Nigeria

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Chile

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

New Zealand

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group B Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Time (IST)

Venue

Oct 11

Chile vs New Zealand

4:3pm

Fatorda Stadium

Oct 11

Germany vs Nigeria

8pm

Fatorda Stadium

Oct 14

New Zealand vs Nigeria

4:30pm

Fatorda Stadium

Oct 14

Germany vs Chile

8pm

Fatorda Stadium

Oct 17

New Zealand vs Germany

4:30pm

Fatorda Stadium

Oct 17

Nigeria vs Chile

8pm

Kalinga Stadium

Group C Table

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Loss

GF

GA

GD

Points

Spain

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Colombia

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Mexico

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

China

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group C Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Time (IST)

Venue

Oct 12

Mexico vs China

4:30pm

DY Patil Stadium

Oct 12

Spain vs Colombia

8pm

DY Patil Stadium

Oct 15

China vs Colombia

4:3pm

DY Patil Stadium

Oct 15

Spain vs Mexico

8pm

DY Patil Stadium

Oct 18

China vs Spain

4:3pm

DY Patil Stadium

Oct 18

Colombia vs Mexico

8pm

Fatorda Stadium

Group D Table

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Loss

GF

GA

GD

Points

Japan

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

12

Tanzania

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

7

Canada

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

France

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Group D Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Time (IST)

Venue

Oct 12

Canada vs France

4:30pm

Fatorda Stadium

Oct 12

Japan vs Tanzania

8pm

Fatorda Stadium

Oct 15

France vs Tanzania

4:3pm

Fatorda Stadium

Oct 15

Japan vs Canada

8pm

Fatorda Stadium

Oct 18

France vs Japan

4:3pm

Fatorda Stadium

Oct 18

Tanzania vs Canada

8pm

DY Patil Stadium

Quarter-finals

Date

Fixture

Time (IST)

Venue

Oct 21

TBD

4:30pm

DY Patil Stadium

Oct 21

TBD

8pm

DY Patil Stadium

Oct 22

TBD

4:30pm

Fatorda Stadium

Oct 22

TBD

8pm

Fatorda Stadium

Semi-finals

Date

Fixture

Time (IST)

Venue

Oct 26

TBD

4:30pm

Fatorda Stadium

Oct 26

TBD

8pm

Fatorda Stadium

Third-place match

Date

Fixture

Time (IST)

Venue

Oct 30

TBD

4:30pm

DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Final

Date

Fixture

Time (IST)

Venue

Oct 30

TBD

8pm

DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Who have won the most number of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup titles?

Team

Titles

North Korea

2

South Korea

1

France

1

Japan

1

Spain

1

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Top Scorers:

Player

Team

Goals

-

-

-

Editors' Picks

U17 Women's World Cup

How far will India go in the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup?