2022 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, Scores, Results, Tables & Top Scorers

The seventh edition of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup kick starts on October 11, 2022, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar with Morocco taking on Brazil. Later in the same day hosts India will play USA at the same venue.
The final will be played on October 30 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This is the first time India are hosting the competition and they will be making their debut this time.
16 teams are part of this edition of the competition including hosts India. Two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage.
Where is FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup being held?
The 2022 FIFA U17 Women's will be held in three venues across three states. Kalinga Stadium (Bhubaneswar), Fatorda Stadium (Goa) and DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai) are the designated venues.
Group A Table
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Loss
GF
GA
GD
Points
India
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Brazil
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
USA
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Morocco
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group A Fixtures
Date
Fixture
Time (IST)
Venue
Oct 11
Morocco vs Brazil
4:30pm
Kalinga Stadium
Oct 11
India vs USA
8pm
Kalinga Stadium
Oct 14
Brazil vs USA
4:30pm
Kalinga Stadium
Oct 14
India vs Morocco
8pm
Kalinga Stadium
Oct 17
Brazil vs India
4:30pm
Kalinga Stadium
Oct 17
USA vs Morocco
8pm
Fatorda Stadium
Group B Table
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Loss
GF
GA
GD
Points
Germany
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nigeria
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Chile
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
New Zealand
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group B Fixtures
Date
Fixture
Time (IST)
Venue
Oct 11
Chile vs New Zealand
4:3pm
Fatorda Stadium
Oct 11
Germany vs Nigeria
8pm
Fatorda Stadium
Oct 14
New Zealand vs Nigeria
4:30pm
Fatorda Stadium
Oct 14
Germany vs Chile
8pm
Fatorda Stadium
Oct 17
New Zealand vs Germany
4:30pm
Fatorda Stadium
Oct 17
Nigeria vs Chile
8pm
Kalinga Stadium
Group C Table
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Loss
GF
GA
GD
Points
Spain
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Colombia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mexico
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
China
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group C Fixtures
Date
Fixture
Time (IST)
Venue
Oct 12
Mexico vs China
4:30pm
DY Patil Stadium
Oct 12
Spain vs Colombia
8pm
DY Patil Stadium
Oct 15
China vs Colombia
4:3pm
DY Patil Stadium
Oct 15
Spain vs Mexico
8pm
DY Patil Stadium
Oct 18
China vs Spain
4:3pm
DY Patil Stadium
Oct 18
Colombia vs Mexico
8pm
Fatorda Stadium
Group D Table
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Loss
GF
GA
GD
Points
Japan
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Tanzania
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Canada
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
France
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Group D Fixtures
Date
Fixture
Time (IST)
Venue
Oct 12
Canada vs France
4:30pm
Fatorda Stadium
Oct 12
Japan vs Tanzania
8pm
Fatorda Stadium
Oct 15
France vs Tanzania
4:3pm
Fatorda Stadium
Oct 15
Japan vs Canada
8pm
Fatorda Stadium
Oct 18
France vs Japan
4:3pm
Fatorda Stadium
Oct 18
Tanzania vs Canada
8pm
DY Patil Stadium
Quarter-finals
Date
Fixture
Time (IST)
Venue
Oct 21
TBD
4:30pm
DY Patil Stadium
Oct 21
TBD
8pm
DY Patil Stadium
Oct 22
TBD
4:30pm
Fatorda Stadium
Oct 22
TBD
8pm
Fatorda Stadium
Semi-finals
Date
Fixture
Time (IST)
Venue
Oct 26
TBD
4:30pm
Fatorda Stadium
Oct 26
TBD
8pm
Fatorda Stadium
Third-place match
Date
Fixture
Time (IST)
Venue
Oct 30
TBD
4:30pm
DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Final
Date
Fixture
Time (IST)
Venue
Oct 30
TBD
8pm
DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Who have won the most number of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup titles?
Team
Titles
North Korea
2
South Korea
1
France
1
Japan
1
Spain
1
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Top Scorers:
Player
Team
Goals
