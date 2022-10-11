2022 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, Scores, Results, Tables & Top Scorers

All you need to know about 2022 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup

The seventh edition of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup kick starts on October 11, 2022, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar with Morocco taking on Brazil. Later in the same day hosts India will play USA at the same venue.

The final will be played on October 30 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This is the first time India are hosting the competition and they will be making their debut this time.

16 teams are part of this edition of the competition including hosts India. Two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage.

Where is FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup being held?

The 2022 FIFA U17 Women's will be held in three venues across three states. Kalinga Stadium (Bhubaneswar), Fatorda Stadium (Goa) and DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai) are the designated venues.

AIFF media

Group A Table

Team Played Won Draw Loss GF GA GD Points India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 USA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A Fixtures

Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue Oct 11 Morocco vs Brazil 4:30pm Kalinga Stadium Oct 11 India vs USA 8pm Kalinga Stadium Oct 14 Brazil vs USA 4:30pm Kalinga Stadium Oct 14 India vs Morocco 8pm Kalinga Stadium Oct 17 Brazil vs India 4:30pm Kalinga Stadium Oct 17 USA vs Morocco 8pm Fatorda Stadium

Group B Table

Team Played Won Draw Loss GF GA GD Points Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chile 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B Fixtures

Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue Oct 11 Chile vs New Zealand 4:3pm Fatorda Stadium Oct 11 Germany vs Nigeria 8pm Fatorda Stadium Oct 14 New Zealand vs Nigeria 4:30pm Fatorda Stadium Oct 14 Germany vs Chile 8pm Fatorda Stadium Oct 17 New Zealand vs Germany 4:30pm Fatorda Stadium Oct 17 Nigeria vs Chile 8pm Kalinga Stadium

Group C Table

Team Played Won Draw Loss GF GA GD Points Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 China 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C Fixtures

Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue Oct 12 Mexico vs China 4:30pm DY Patil Stadium Oct 12 Spain vs Colombia 8pm DY Patil Stadium Oct 15 China vs Colombia 4:3pm DY Patil Stadium Oct 15 Spain vs Mexico 8pm DY Patil Stadium Oct 18 China vs Spain 4:3pm DY Patil Stadium Oct 18 Colombia vs Mexico 8pm Fatorda Stadium

Group D Table

Team Played Won Draw Loss GF GA GD Points Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3

Group D Fixtures

Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue Oct 12 Canada vs France 4:30pm Fatorda Stadium Oct 12 Japan vs Tanzania 8pm Fatorda Stadium Oct 15 France vs Tanzania 4:3pm Fatorda Stadium Oct 15 Japan vs Canada 8pm Fatorda Stadium Oct 18 France vs Japan 4:3pm Fatorda Stadium Oct 18 Tanzania vs Canada 8pm DY Patil Stadium

Quarter-finals

Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue Oct 21 TBD 4:30pm DY Patil Stadium Oct 21 TBD 8pm DY Patil Stadium Oct 22 TBD 4:30pm Fatorda Stadium Oct 22 TBD 8pm Fatorda Stadium

Semi-finals

Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue Oct 26 TBD 4:30pm Fatorda Stadium Oct 26 TBD 8pm Fatorda Stadium

Third-place match

Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue Oct 30 TBD 4:30pm DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Final

Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue Oct 30 TBD 8pm DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Who have won the most number of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup titles?

Team Titles North Korea 2 South Korea 1 France 1 Japan 1 Spain 1

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Top Scorers: