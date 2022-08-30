2022 Durand Cup: How can East Bengal qualify for the knockouts?

The Red and Golds find themselves in a tight spot after the derby loss

East Bengal face an uphill task to qualify for the knockout stages of the Durand Cup after having failed to win a single match in the first three group stage games.

The Red and Golds further complicated their path to the quarterfinals after losing to arch rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby. They have two points in their kitty from three matches and are placed at the fourth spot in Group B. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages.

East Bengal

Group B Table

Team Played Won Draw Loss GF GA GD Points Mumbai City (Q) 3 2 1 0 10 3 +7 7 Rajasthan United 3 1 1 1 4 7 -3 4 ATK Mohun Bagan 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4 East Bengal 3 0 2 1 0 1 -1 2 Indian Navy 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1

What happens if two teams are tied on points?

Points in head-to-head matches among tied teams; Goal difference in head-to-head matches among tied teams; Goals scored in head-to-head matches among tied teams. Goal difference in all group matches; Goals scored in all group matches; Penalty shootout if only two teams playing each other in the last round of the group are tied; Disciplinary points (yellow card = 1 point, red card as a result of two yellow cards = 3 points, direct red card = 3 points, yellow card followed by direct red card = 4 points); Drawing of lots.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Durand Cup Media

How can East Bengal qualify for the knockout stages of the Durand Cup?

East Bengal have just one match left in the group stage and they will face Mumbai City in that game on September 3 at the Kishore Bharati Stadium.

Scenario 1: If East Bengal win that match then they will finish on five points. However, that will not be enough and they must hope that ATK Mohun Bagan loses their match against Indian Navy and the match between Indian Navy and Rajasthan United ends in a goalless draw. Both Bagan and Rajasthan United will take on Indian Navy in their last match.

If this is the case, East Bengal, Rajasthan and Indian Navy all will have five points each. And since all matches between the three teams would have been goalless draws, a mini table (between the three teams) will not be able to differentiate the qualifier. In this case, goal difference in the group stage will become crucial. So, East Bengal will need to win big against Indian Navy.

Scenario 2: If East Bengal drop points (draw or loss) against Mumbai, then they will not qualify for the knockouts, irrespective of other results.