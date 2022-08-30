2022 Durand Cup: How can ATK Mohun Bagan qualify for the knockouts?

GOAL takes a look at how the Mariners can qualify for the knockout stages of the Durand Cup

ATK Mohun Bagan took a giant leap towards ensuring a knockout berth in the ongoing 2022 Durand Cup as they beat East Bengal in the Kolkata Derby on Sunday at the Salt Lake Stadium.

They have four points from three matches and are placed in the third spot behind Mumbai City and Rajasthan United. The top two teams in each group will qualify for the knockout stages.

AFC/ATK Mohun Bagan

Group B Table

Team Played Won Draw Loss GF GA GD Points Mumbai City (Q) 3 2 1 0 10 3 +7 7 Rajasthan United 3 1 1 1 4 7 -3 4 ATK Mohun Bagan 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4 East Bengal 3 0 2 1 0 1 -1 2 Indian Navy 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1

What happens if two teams are tied on points?

Points won in head-to-head matches among tied teams; Goal difference in head-to-head matches among tied teams; Goals scored in head-to-head matches among tied teams. Goal difference in all group matches; Goals scored in all group matches; Penalty shootout if only two teams playing each other in the last round of the group are tied; Disciplinary points (yellow card = 1 point, red card as a result of two yellow cards = 3 points, direct red card = 3 points, yellow card followed by direct red card = 4 points); Drawing of lots.

ATK Mohun Bagan

How can ATK Mohun Bagan qualify for the knockout stages of the Durand Cup?

ATK Mohun Bagan have just one match left in the group stage and they will face Indian Navy in that game on August 31 at the Kishore Bharati Stadium.

Scenario 1: If ATK Mohun Bagan win the match against Indian Navy then they will finish on seven points. However, their qualification will not be secure as they have a negative head-to-head record with Rajasthan United, who are also in contention for qualification. The Mariners lost 3-2 to the Jaipur-based outfit which has complicated their qualification process.

United also play Indian Navy in their final match on September 5 and if they win that match then they will qualify at the expense of Bagan, even though both teams will have the same number of points (7).

Scenario 2: If ATK Mohun Bagan draw against Indian Navy then they will have five points. In that case, Navy must beat Rajasthan United to fire Juan Ferrando's men to the quarterfinals.

Scenario 3: If ATK Mohun Bagan lose against Indian Navy then they cannot qualify for the knockouts.