2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup - From which states do the players hail?

The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup is upon us as the Blue Tigresses gear up to take part in Asia's premier women's competition. India are taking part as the host of the tournament.

The 20th edition of the Asian Cup kicks off on January 20 with China taking on Chinese Taipei and later in the day, India face Iran.

Swedish coach Thomas Dennerby has already announced the 23-member Indian squad which is led by experienced defender Ashalata Devi who hails from Manipur, the state which has the maximum representation (8) in the Indian squad.

Manipur is followed by Tamil Nadu which has five players and Haryana with three players in the team. Two players each come from Delhi and Odisha and the states of West Bengal, Punjab, Jharkhand have one representative each.

Let's take a look at the Indian squad and the states they hail from.