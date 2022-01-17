2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup - From which states do the players hail?

Ritabrata Banerjee
AIFF Media

The most number of players hail from the state of Manipur including skipper Ashalata Devi...

The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup is upon us as the Blue Tigresses gear up to take part in Asia's premier women's competition. India are taking part as the host of the tournament.

The 20th edition of the Asian Cup kicks off on January 20 with China taking on Chinese Taipei and later in the day, India face Iran.

Swedish coach Thomas Dennerby has already announced the 23-member Indian squad which is led by experienced defender Ashalata Devi who hails from Manipur, the state which has the maximum representation (8) in the Indian squad.

Manipur is followed by Tamil Nadu which has five players and Haryana with three players in the team. Two players each come from Delhi and Odisha and the states of West Bengal, Punjab, Jharkhand have one representative each.

Let's take a look at the Indian squad and the states they hail from.

Player

Position

State

Aditi Chauhan

Goalkeeper

Delhi

Sowmiya Narayansamy

Goalkeeper

Tamil Nadu

Maibam Linthoingambi Devi

Goalkeeper

Manipur

Dalima Chhibber

Defender

Delhi

Sweety Devi

Defender

Manipur

Ashalata Devi

Defender

Manipur

Shilky Devi

Defender

Manipur

Ritu Rani

Defender

Haryana

Manisha Panna

Midfielder

Odisha

Kamala Devi

Midfielder

Manipur

Priyangka Devi

Midfielder

Manipur

Manisha Kalyan

Midfielder

Punjab

Karthika Angamuthu

Midfielder

Tamil Nadu

Indumathi Kathiresan

Midfielder

Tamil Nadu

Sandhiya Ranganathan

Forward

Tamil Nadu

Mariyammal Balamurugan

Forward

Tamil Nadu

Sanju Yadav

Forward

Haryana

Renu

Forward

Haryana

Anju Tamang

Forward

West Bengal

Pyari Xaxa

Forward

Odisha

Dangmei Grace

Forward

Manipur

Ratanbala Devi

Forward

Manipur

Sumati Kumari

Forward

Jharkhand

Total

Manipur (8), Tamil Nadu (5), Haryana (3), Delhi (2), Odisha (2), West Bengal (1), Punjab (1), Jharkhand (1). 