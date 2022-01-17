2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup - From which states do the players hail?
The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup is upon us as the Blue Tigresses gear up to take part in Asia's premier women's competition. India are taking part as the host of the tournament.
The 20th edition of the Asian Cup kicks off on January 20 with China taking on Chinese Taipei and later in the day, India face Iran.
Swedish coach Thomas Dennerby has already announced the 23-member Indian squad which is led by experienced defender Ashalata Devi who hails from Manipur, the state which has the maximum representation (8) in the Indian squad.
Manipur is followed by Tamil Nadu which has five players and Haryana with three players in the team. Two players each come from Delhi and Odisha and the states of West Bengal, Punjab, Jharkhand have one representative each.
Let's take a look at the Indian squad and the states they hail from.
Player
Position
State
Aditi Chauhan
Goalkeeper
Delhi
Sowmiya Narayansamy
Goalkeeper
Tamil Nadu
Maibam Linthoingambi Devi
Goalkeeper
Manipur
Dalima Chhibber
Defender
Delhi
Sweety Devi
Defender
Manipur
Ashalata Devi
Defender
Manipur
Shilky Devi
Defender
Manipur
Ritu Rani
Defender
Haryana
Manisha Panna
Midfielder
Odisha
Kamala Devi
Midfielder
Manipur
Priyangka Devi
Midfielder
Manipur
Manisha Kalyan
Midfielder
Punjab
Karthika Angamuthu
Midfielder
Tamil Nadu
Indumathi Kathiresan
Midfielder
Tamil Nadu
Sandhiya Ranganathan
Forward
Tamil Nadu
Mariyammal Balamurugan
Forward
Tamil Nadu
Sanju Yadav
Forward
Haryana
Renu
Forward
Haryana
Anju Tamang
Forward
West Bengal
Pyari Xaxa
Forward
Odisha
Dangmei Grace
Forward
Manipur
Ratanbala Devi
Forward
Manipur
Sumati Kumari
Forward
Jharkhand
Total
Manipur (8), Tamil Nadu (5), Haryana (3), Delhi (2), Odisha (2), West Bengal (1), Punjab (1), Jharkhand (1).