2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup: Who is Australia star Samantha Kerr and how is she connected to India?

Australia and Chelsea forward Samantha Kerr is arguably the most high profile player who is competing in the ongoing AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022.

Kerr recently stood second in FIFA's The Best Women’s Award behind winner Alexia Putellas and above Jennifer Hermoso.

She has lived up to the hype certainly as she scored five goals in the tournament opener against Indonesia where Australia romped to a 18-0 victory.

But did you know that Kerr is back in the country where her paternal grandparents and father was born? Yes, Kerr does have a deep-rooted Indian connection.

Kerr's India connect

Her grandparents Denzil Mowbray Kerr and Coral Beryl Kerr were born in Kolkata (then Calcutta) India. Denzil was an Englishman and Coral belonged to the Anglo-Indian community. Both Denzil and Coral had a sporting background. While he represented Bengal in featherweight boxing along with being a metallurgist, Kerr’s grandmother played basketball.

Sam’s father Roger Kerr was born in the ‘City of Joy’ in 1960 but in 1969 his family migrated to Australia during the mass exodus of the Anglo-Indian community from India post-independence which started in 1947.

In an interview published on the Matildas Facebook page, Coral Kerr said, "My husband decided we got to get out of India and we were accepted in Australia. We came here and the rest is history.

"At that time all the Anglo-Indians were leaving. We sent my younger sister to England and were going to follow and we never followed. The doctor said my husband wouldn't make it because of the weather and so we came here. I think we made a fantastic choice."

Roger, married to Roxanne, was a professional Australian rules football player. Roxanne’s family also had an athletic background. Her father and uncles played in Western Australian Football League (Australian rules football) and her uncle was JJ Miller - a Melbourne Cup-winning famous Jockey in Australia.

Roger and Roxanne are parents to four children Daniel, Levi, Madeline and Samantha Kerr. Their eldest son Daniel was a professional Australian rules football player.

National team player at 15

Samantha played Australian rules football but at the age of 12 she decided to pursue football. At 14 in 2008, she made her professional debut for Perth Glory and a year later, she was called up to the Australian women’s national soccer team.

With five goals to her name in Australia's opening Asian Cup game against Indonesia, Kerr surpassed Tim Cahill (50) to become the country's all-time highest goalscorer (54). Kerr won three trophies (FA Women’s Super League, FA Women’s League Cup and FA Women’s Community Shield) during the 2020-21 season and came second in the Women’s Champions League with Chelsea.

Proud of her Indian roots

Time and again, the talismanic forward has mentioned that she is extremely proud of her roots and loves to be a role model for several Indian girls who follow her on social media.

In an interview given to Forbes back in May 2021, Kerr said, "My Indian heritage is something I’m really proud of and I know my nanna’s (Coral Kerr) really proud that I’m representing young Indian girls whenever I go out there and play. I think (reaching the UCL final) was a really cool moment for my nan, and my family over here that is English, they’re really proud of me too. I hope it inspires young girls.