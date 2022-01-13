2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup: Which teams have the most Europe-based players?
India are set to host the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup for the second time in their history. The tournament kicks off on January 20 and will go on till February 6.
All the 12 teams who are taking part in the competition, have announced their 23-member squads. Out of the 276 players who are registered in the tournament by the 12 teams, 34 players ply their trade in Europe. Australia have the most number of Europe-based players (17) which include Chelsea’s Samantha Kerr and Montpellier’s Mary Fowler.
After the Matildas, Japan and South Korea have the most number of Europe-based players, five and four each respectively. While the Japanese side consists of players like Bayern Munich’s Saki Kumagai and Arsenal’s Mana Iwabuchi, South Korea have players like Ji So-Yun (Chelsea) and Cho So-Hyun (Tottenham Hotspur).
Chinese Taipei, India, Philippines, Indonesia and Myanmar do not have any player who is playing in from Europe in their squads.
Here, we take a look at the teams who have representation from European clubs.
Group
Team
Players (Clubs)
No. of players
A
China
Tang Jiali (Tottenham Hotspur)
1
A
Iran
Maryam Yektaei (Besiktas), Yasaman Farmani (Sporting Charleroi)
2
B
Australia
Lydia Williams (Arsenal), Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham), Teagan Micah (FC Rosengard), Clare Polkinghorne (Vittsjö GIK), Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City), Steph Catley (Arsenal), Ellie Carpenter (Lyon), Aivi Luik (Pomigliano), Charlotte Grant (FC Rosengard), Tameka Yallop (West Ham), Clare Wheeler (Fortuna Hjørring), Kyah Simon (Tottenham Hotspur), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Caitlin Foord (Arsenal), Hayley Raso (Manchester City), Emily Gielnik (Aston Villa), Mary Fowler (Montpellier)
17
B
Philippines
Jessica Miclat (Aris Limassol), Eva Madarang (Pozoalbense), Katrina Guillou (Piteå IF)
3
B
Thailand
Tiffany Sornpao (Keflavík), Miranda Nild (Kristianstads)
2
C
Japan
Saki Kumagai (Bayern Munich), Mana Iwabuchi (Arsenal), Yui Hasegawa (West Ham), Honoka Hayashi (AIK), Saori Takarada (Linköping)
5
C
South Korea
Lee Young-ju (Madrid CFF), Lee Geum-min (Brighton & Hove Albion), Cho So-hyun (Tottenham Hotspur), Ji So-Yun (Chelsea)
4