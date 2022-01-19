2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup: Who is the top scorer in 2021 for each of the participating team?

Soham Mukherjee
Getty

Goal takes a look at the forwards who comes in a rich vein of form in the upcoming Asian Cup...

The 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup, to be held in India from January 20 to February 6, is set to witness some of the best forwards of the continent put on a show. The likes of Mana Iwabuchi, Chelsea's Samantha Kerr, Tang Jiali of Tottenham Hotspur are raring to take the field.

Kerr was the highest goal-scorer for the Matildas with seven strikes in 2021. Vietnam's Pham Hai Yen has the most number of goals in 2021 amongst the players taking part with eight goals. However, six of her goals came in Vietnam's 16-0 win over Maldives. Meanwhile, China's Wang Shuang has scored six goals. India's very own Manisha Kalyan is not very far behind as she scored four goals in 2021. And one of those strikes came against a heavyweight team like Brazil.

Article continues below

Let us now take a look at the top scorers of each of the participating teams in 2021.

Editors' Picks

Country

Player

Goals

India

Manisha Kalyan

4

Australia

Samantha Kerr

7

Iran

Behnaz Taherkhani

2

China

Wang Shuang

6

Chinese Taipei

Lai Li-Chin

3

Thailand

Irravadee Makris
Kanyanat Chetthabutr

3
3

Philippines

Tahnai Annis

2

Indonesia

Octavianti Dwi Nurmalita
Baiq Amiatun

1
1

Japan

Mana Iwabuchi

7

South Korea

Moon Mi-ra

5

Vietnam

Pham Hai Yen

8

Myanmar

Win Tun

3

More news about the WAC22 on the-afc.com