2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup: Who is the top scorer in 2021 for each of the participating team?

The 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup, to be held in India from January 20 to February 6, is set to witness some of the best forwards of the continent put on a show. The likes of Mana Iwabuchi, Chelsea's Samantha Kerr, Tang Jiali of Tottenham Hotspur are raring to take the field.

Kerr was the highest goal-scorer for the Matildas with seven strikes in 2021. Vietnam's Pham Hai Yen has the most number of goals in 2021 amongst the players taking part with eight goals. However, six of her goals came in Vietnam's 16-0 win over Maldives. Meanwhile, China's Wang Shuang has scored six goals. India's very own Manisha Kalyan is not very far behind as she scored four goals in 2021. And one of those strikes came against a heavyweight team like Brazil.

Let us now take a look at the top scorers of each of the participating teams in 2021.

Country Player Goals India Manisha Kalyan 4 Australia Samantha Kerr 7 Iran Behnaz Taherkhani 2 China Wang Shuang 6 Chinese Taipei Lai Li-Chin 3 Thailand Irravadee Makris

Kanyanat Chetthabutr 3

3 Philippines Tahnai Annis 2 Indonesia Octavianti Dwi Nurmalita

Baiq Amiatun 1

1 Japan Mana Iwabuchi 7 South Korea Moon Mi-ra 5 Vietnam Pham Hai Yen 8 Myanmar Win Tun 3

