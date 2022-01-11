2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup: Top 10 players to watch out for

The 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup which is going to be held in India from January 20 to February 6, is set to witness some of the best players of the continent ply their trade.

Japan are the defending champions and a lot will rest on the form of Arsenal forward Mana Iwabuchi. At the back, skipper Saki Kumagai will be responsible to keep things tight. After losing in the final for the past two successive editions Australia will hope that they can lift the trophy in Navi Mumbai. They have enough reasons to be optimistic as the likes of Samantha Kerr, Mary Fowler are in a rich vein of form.

China are the record winners of the tournament and they will hope to lift the silverware for the ninth time riding on the good form of Wang Shuang and Wu Haiyan. Shuang is a key member of the squad and her experience will be vital for the Chinese.

Let us now take a look at the 10 players who might grab attention with their performances.

Samantha Kerr (Australia)

The Chelsea FC forward is the all-time leading scorer in the National Women's Soccer League (NSWL) in the United States and until the 2020-21 season held the record in Australia's W-League as well. She is the only female footballer to win the Golden Boot in three different leagues and three different continents - the W-League (Australia), the NSWL (North America), and the FAWSL (Europe). For her fine performances, she was named in the three-woman shortlist for the prestigious FIFA Best award to honour the best women's footballer in the world in 2021. She has over 100 appearances for Australia and has scored 49 goals.

Mary Fowler (Australia)

The teenage forward moved to Montpellier in France in January 2020 after the Ligue-1 club paid an undisclosed transfer fee to Adelaide United. She made her national team debut at 15 years and 162 days against Brazil in the Tournament of Nations. She is fast and has an eye for goal. For the Australia U-20 team she had scored 17 goals in just 10 matches. The 18-year-old replicated her form for the senior team as well and has already got five goals to his name in just 17 appearances.

Wang Shuang (China)

There is little doubt that Wang Shuang is a key player for the Chinese national team. The 26-year-old midfielder has plied her trade in Europe for PSG in the past before returning to the Chinese Women's Super League. She likes to control the game with her varied passing skills and will be an important player for China in the upcoming Asian Cup. She is a three-time Chinese Women's Footballer of the Year winner (2017, 2018, 2019) and also bagged the Asian Women's Footballer of the Year in 2018. She has 109 caps to her name and has scored 34 goals.

Tang Jiali (China)

The Tottenham Hotspur striker is raring to make a comeback into the national team after missing out on the Tokyo Olympics due to an injury. She played an instrumental role in China's qualification for the Games with four strikes including a stellar goal against Australia in a 1-1 draw. She was also brilliant against South Korea and earned a penalty with her trickery. Playing in England has helped her improve her game by a few notches and the 26-year-old would hope to help China reclaim the AFC Women's Asian Cup trophy with some goals in India.

Saki Kumagai (Japan)

Saki Kumagai plays for Bayern Munich and is the skipper of the Japanese national team. She is a leader on the pitch and is a leader in Japan's backline. During her time with Olympique Lyonnais, she has won two Champions League titles. With Japan she has won the World Cup in 2011, the Asian Games gold medal in 2015, an Olympic silver in 2012, and two back-to-back Asian Cups in 2014 and 2018. The Nadeshiko are looking to do a hat-trick of wins in India and Kumagai remains a vital cog in that plan.

Mana Iwabuchi (Japan)

Mana Iwabuchi has been playing in top-tier football since she was just 14. She is one of the most prolific forwards in Japan with excellent technique and finishing. The Arsenal forward is nick-named 'Mandona' in Japan due to her ball control and ability to dribble past defenders. She helped Japan win the Asian Cup in 2018 and was adjudged the MVP of the tournament. Like Kumagai, she is also a World Cup and an Olympic medal winner. The 28-year-old forward has 36 goals in 82 appearances for Japan.

Ji So-yun (Korea Republic)

Very few players can match the accolades won by Ji So-Yun at the club level. She has won three league titles in Japan and a further five in England with Chelsea. She has also won three FA Cups and a plethora of individual awards including the FA Women's Player of the Year (2014). However, she is yet to win a major with the national team, which the 30-year-old is determined to change in the upcoming Asian Cup in India. In order to do so, they must be able to overcome Japan, an opponent against whom they have won just four times in 31 meetings. "We always seem to face Japan at the wrong moments, but we should no longer be afraid of them," she was quoted by the-afc.com.

Lee Min-a (Korea Republic)

One of the most famous players in South Korea, Lee Min-a is a clinical forward who is not known to miss many chances in front of goal. She won the bronze medal with the Japan U-20 team in 2010 in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. In 2017, she was named the KFA Footballer of the Year for her heroics with Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels. In that season, she scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists in 28 appearances. With the same outfit, she won five straight league titles from 2013-2017.

Manisha Kalyan (India)

The 19-year-old forward will be one of the youngsters to look out for. She made her international debut at the age of just 17 back in 2019 in a friendly game in Hong Kong. In 2021, she became the first-ever Indian player to score in a top-flight Asian competition as she found the back of the net for Gokulam Kerala FC in a 2021 AFC Women's Asian Championship, against Uzbekistan's FC Bunyodkar. She scored a hat-trick in India's 18-0 win over Pakistan in 2019 AFC U19 Women's Championship qualifiers. Recently she grabbed headlines after she scored against Brazil in a friendly match. Kalyan was named the Emerging Player of the Year by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in 2020-21.

Huỳnh Như (Vietnam)

Nhu is the skipper of the Vietnam national team. She plays as a forward for Ho Chi Minh City FC in her home country. She has won the Vietnam Golden Ball on three occasions. She has been the top-scorer in the domestic league for four times and has also been adjudged the MVP an equal number of times. She also led the national team to a South-East Asian (SEA) Games gold medal in 2019. The 30-year-old has scored 48 goals till now in national colours in just 50 appearances.