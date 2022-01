2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup: How many matches have the 12 participating teams played in 2021?

The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup is set to kick off on January 20. All the participating teams including India have announced their 23-strong squad.

The Indian eves have been giving their all under Thomas Dennerby to prepare well for the tournament. In 2021, they travelled to six foreign countries to take on quality sides as part of their preparations for the marquee tournament. Their last exposure trip in November 2021, took them to South America where they faced Brazil, Chile, and Venezuela. Although they lost the three matches, they put up a valiant fight and Manisha Kalyan grabbed headlines for her strike against the Selecao.

It must be noted that out of the 12 teams India have played the second most number of matches (14), only trailing to Australia (16). These two teams are followed by Japan (11) and South Korea (8). Let us now take a detailed look at the number of matches each team has played in 2021.

Article continues below

India

Date Competition Fixture Result February 17 Turkish Women's Cup Serbia vs India 2-0 February 19 Turkish Women's Cup Russia vs India 8-0 February 23 Turkish Women's Cup India vs Ukraine 2-3 April 5 Friendly Uzbekistan vs India 1-0 April 8 Friendly India vs Belarus 1-2 October 2 Friendly UAE vs India 1-4 October 4 Friendly India vs Tunisia 0-1 October 10 Friendly Bahrain vs India 0-5 October 13 Friendly India vs Chinese Taipei 1-0 October 20 Friendly Hammarby IF vs India 3-2 October 23 Friendly Djurgardens IF vs India 1-0 November 25 2021 Torneio Internacional de Manaus de Futebol Feminino Brazil vs India 6-1 November 28 2021 Torneio Internacional de Manaus de Futebol Feminino Chile vs India 0-3 December 1 2021 Torneio Internacional de Manaus de Futebol Feminino Venezuela vs India 2-1

Iran

Date Competition Fixture Result June 8 Friendly Iran vs Belarus 0-6 June 11 Friendly Iran vs Uzbekistan 0-5 August 23 Friendly Iran vs Uzbekistan 0-2 August 26 Friendly Iran vs Uzbekistan 1-1 September 2 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Iran vs Bangladesh 5-0 September 25 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Iran vs Jordan 0-0

China

Date Competition Fixture Result April 8 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers South Korea vs China 1-2 April 13 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers China vs South Korea 2-2 July 21 Olympics China vs Brazil 0-5 July 24 Olympics China vs Zambia 4-4 July 27 Olympics Netherlands vs China 8-2

Chinese Taipei

Date Competition Fixture Result October 13 Friendly India vs Chinese Taipei 1-0 October 18 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Laos vs Chinese Taipei 0-4 October 24 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Chinese Taipei vs Bahrain 2-0

Thailand

Date Competition Fixture Result September 19 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Malaysia vs Thailand 0-4 September 25 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Thailand vs Palestine 7-0

Philippines

Date Competition Fixture Result September 18 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Nepal vs Philippines 1-2 September 24 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Philippines vs Hong Kong 2-1

Indonesia

Date Competition Fixture Result September 24 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Singapore vs Indonesia 0-1 September 27 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Indonesia vs SIngapore 1-0

Australia

Date Competition Fixture Score April 10 Friendly Germany vs Australia 5-2 April 13 Friendly Netherlands vs Australia 5-0 June 10 Friendly Denmark vs Australia 3-2 June 15 Friendly Sweden vs Australia 0-0 July 14 MS&AD Cup Japan vs Australia 1-0 July 21 Olympics Group Stage Australia vs New Zealand 2-1 July 24 Olympics Group Stage Sweden vs Australia 4-2 July 27 Olympics Group Stage United States vs Australia 0-0 July 30 Olympics Quarterfinals Great Britain vs Australia 3-4 August 2 Olympics Semifinals Australia vs Sweden 0-1 August 5 Olympics Bronze Medal playoff Australia vs United States 3-4 September 21 Friendly Ireland vs Australia 3-2 October 23 Friendly Australia vs Brazil 3-1 October 26 Friendly Australia vs Brazil 2-2 November 27 Friendly Australia vs United States 0-3 November 30 Friendly Australia vs United States 1-1

Japan

Date Competition Fixture Score April 8 Friendly Japan vs Paraguay 7-0 April 11 Friendly Japan vs Panama 7-0 June 10 Friendly Japan vs Ukraine 8-0 June 13 MS&AD Cup Japan vs Mexico 5-1 July 14 MS&AD Cup Japan vs Australia 1-0 July 21 Olympics Group Stage Japan vs Canada 1-1 July 24 Olympics Group Stage Japan vs Great Britain 0-1 July 27 Olympics Group Stage Chile vs Japan 0-1 July 30 Olympics Quarterfinals Sweden vs Japan 3-1 November 25 Friendly Japan vs Iceland 0-2 November 39 Friendly Netherlands vs Japan 0-0

South Korea

Date Competition Fixture Result April 8 Olympic Qualifiers South Korea vs China 1-2 April 13 Olympic qualifiers China vs South Korea 2-2 September 17 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Mongolia vs South Korea 0-12 September 23 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers South Korea vs Uzbekistan 4-0 October 21 Friendly United States vs South Korea 0-0 October 26 Friendly United States vs South Korea 6-0 November 27 Friendly South Korea vs New Zealand 2-1 November 30 Friendly South Korea vs New Zealand 0-2

Vietnam

Date Competition Fixture Results September 23 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Maldives vs Vietnam 0-16 September 29 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Vietnam vs Tajikistan 7-0

Myanmar