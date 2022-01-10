2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup: How to watch India at the Asian Cup?

The Indian women's national team are raring to take the pitch in the upcoming 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup which is slated to start on January 20. The Blue Tigresses will take the pitch on the opening day itself against Iran at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

This is the second time India are hosting the tournament after the 1979 edition wherein they finished runners-up to Chinese Taipei. However, this time around, India have to face record-winners China PR and a formidable Chinese Taipei side in Group A, apart from debutantes Iran.

Thomas Dennerby and his troops went to Brazil for an exposure trip as part of their preparations for the Asian Cup. There they locked horns against formidable South American opponents like the Selecao, Venezuela, and Chile. It was the sixth country that they visited in 2021.

All eyes will be on Manisha Kalyan and Dangmei Grace in attack whereas, Dalima Chhibber and Ashalata Devi will be tasked to keep things tight at the back.

How to watch India at the AFC Women's Asian Cup

Date Time Fixture Stadium TV Channel/Streaming 20 January 2022 7:30 pm India vs Iran DY Patil Stadium Eurosport/Jio TV 9 Dec 2021 7:30 pm Chinese Taipei vs India DY Patil Stadium Eurosport/Jio TV 12 Dec 2021 7:30 pm India vs China PR Mumbai Football Arena Eurosport/Jio TV

All matches from the knockout stages will also be broadcasted on Eurosport and streamed live on Jio TV.