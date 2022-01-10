2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup: How to watch India at the Asian Cup?

Soham Mukherjee
AIFF Media

All you need to know to follow the Indian eves at the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup...

The Indian women's national team are raring to take the pitch in the upcoming 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup which is slated to start on January 20. The Blue Tigresses will take the pitch on the opening day itself against Iran at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

This is the second time India are hosting the tournament after the 1979 edition wherein they finished runners-up to Chinese Taipei. However, this time around, India have to face record-winners China PR and a formidable Chinese Taipei side in Group A, apart from debutantes Iran.

Thomas Dennerby and his troops went to Brazil for an exposure trip as part of their preparations for the Asian Cup. There they locked horns against formidable South American opponents like the Selecao, Venezuela, and Chile. It was the sixth country that they visited in 2021.

Editors' Picks

All eyes will be on Manisha Kalyan and Dangmei Grace in attack whereas, Dalima Chhibber and Ashalata Devi will be tasked to keep things tight at the back.

Article continues below
Thomas Dennerby Indian women

How to watch India at the AFC Women's Asian Cup

DateTimeFixtureStadiumTV Channel/Streaming
20 January 20227:30 pmIndia vs IranDY Patil StadiumEurosport/Jio TV
9 Dec 20217:30 pm

Chinese Taipei vs India

DY Patil Stadium

Eurosport/Jio TV

12 Dec 20217:30 pm

India vs China PR

Mumbai Football Arena

Eurosport/Jio TV

All matches from the knockout stages will also be broadcasted on Eurosport and streamed live on Jio TV.