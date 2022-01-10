2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup: How to watch Australia at the Asian Cup?

The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup is set to kickoff on January 20 with 12 teams in India. Australia find themselves in Group B along with Indonesia, Philippines, and Thailand.

The Matildas will take the pitch in their opening match against Indonesia on January 21, at the Mumbai Football Arena. After finishing as runners-up in the two previous editions of the tournament they will hope to lift silverware on February 6 after winning the final.

The Matildas had a wonderful Olympic campaign in Tokyo where they finished fourth, their best-ever performance in the history of the tournament. Although they were placed in the supposed 'Group of Death' they navigated to the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams. In the quarterfinals, they beat Great Britain with Ellen White scoring a hat-trick. The semifinal against Sweden broke television viewing records in Australia with 2.32 million viewers tuning in. However, they went down narrowly by a goal, and also saw Sam Kerr's goal disallowed.

Following their sojourn in Japan, they have played quality sides like Brazil and world number one United States in their own backyard as part of their preparations for the AFC Women's Asian Cup. Skipper Samantha Kerr will be leading the lines alongside teenage prodigy Mary Fowler. The 18-year-old is an exciting talent who made her national team debut at 15 years and 162 days against Brazil. The squad has the perfect mix of youth and experience and coach Tony Gustavsson will hope that his troops can clinch the championship.

How to watch Australia at the AFC Women's Asian Cup

Date Time (IST/AEDT) Fixture Stadium TV Channel/Streaming 21 January 2022 3:30 pm / 9:00 pm Australia vs Indonesia Mumbai Football Arena 10 Bold/Paramount Plus (Australia)



Eurosport/Jio TV (India) 24 January 2022 3:30 pm / 9:00 pm Philippines vs Australia Mumbai Football Arena 10 Bold/Paramount Plus (Australia)



Eurosport/Jio TV (India) 28 January 2021 7:30 pm / 1:00 am Australia vs Thailand Mumbai Football Arena Channel 10/Paramount Plus (Australia) Article continues below

Eurosport/Jio TV (India)



All matches from the knockout stages will also be broadcasted on Network 10 and Paramount Plus in Australia. Meanwhile, in India, the matches can be watched on Eurosport and streamed live via Jio TV.