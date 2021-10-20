2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification:: Indian U23 national team squad, fixtures, results

After winning the SAFF Championship with the senior national team Igor Stimac has set his sights on the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification. India will play their first match against Oman on October 24 at the Fujairah Stadium, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.



The Croatian has named a 23-man squad for the same including some players from the senior team in the likes of Suresh Singh, Lalengmawia. The team assembled in Bengaluru on October 17 and on October 20, they flew to UAE.

INDIA U23 NATIONAL TEAM SQUAD FOR THE 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification:

GOALKEEPERS: Dheeraj Singh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Mohammad Nawaz.



DEFENDERS: Narender Gahlot, Alex Saji, Hormipam Ruivah, Asish Rai, Sumit Rathi, Akash Mishra.

MIDFIELDERS: Suresh Singh, Amarjit Singh, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Deepak Tangri, Rahul KP, Komal Thatal, Nikhil Raj, Bryce Miranda, Princeton Rebello.

FORWARDS: Vikram Partap Singh, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav.



2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification: INDIA NATIONAL TEAM FIXTURES