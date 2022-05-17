2022 AFC Cup: Fixtures, results, tables, and top scorers

Soham Mukherjee
ATK Mohun Bagan

The complete fixture, result, table and top scorer guide to the 2022 AFC Cup...

The group stages of the 2022 AFC Cup will kick off on May 18, 2022. This is the 19th edition of the secondary club tournament organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). This is the last season when the competition is being held in a Spring to Autumn schedule. From the next season onwards, it will be held in an Autumn-to-Spring window.

In the group stages, 38 teams are divided into 10 pools with four teams in each, barring Group F & H who have three participants each. Bahraini club Al-Muharraq are the title holders, but they will not be able to defend their title as they failed to obtain the AFC Club License.

Indian teams ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala are placed in Group D along with Basundhara Kings of Bangladesh and Maziya SRC of Maldives. The winners of each group, and the best runners-up in the West Asia Zone and the ASEAN Zone will advance to the Zonal semi-finals. While the winners of each group in the Central Asia Zone will advance to the Zonal finals.

Whereas, the winners of each group in the South Asia Zone and the East Asia Zone will advance to the Inter-zone play-off semi-finals. So if Bagan or Kerala qualify as group-toppers, they will have to play the Inter-zone playoffs.

Let us take a look at the fixtures and tables of the 2022 AFC Cup.

GROUP A

All matches will be played in Muscat, Oman.

Group A Table

Rank

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Al-Ansar

00000000

2

Al-Seeb

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Jableh

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Al-Kuwait

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group A Fixtures
DateFixture

May 18

Al-Ansar v Al-Kuwait

May 18

Al-Seeb v Jableh

May 21

Al-Kuwait v Al-Seeb

May 21

Jableh v Al-Ansar

May 24

Al-Ansar v Al-Seeb

May 24

Jableh v Al-Kuwait

GROUP B

All matches will be played in Kuwait City, Kuwait.

Group B Table

Rank

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Al-Riffa

00000000

2

Shabab Al-Khalil

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Dhofar

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Al-Arabi (

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group B Fixtures
DateFixture

May 18

Al-Riffa v Al-Arabi

May 18

Shabab Al-Khalil v Dhofar

May 21

Al-Arabi v Shabab Al-Khalil

May 21

Dhofar v Al-Riffa

May 24

Dhofar v Al-Arabi

May 24

Al-Riffa v Shabab Al-Khalil

GROUP C

All matches will be played in Manama, Bahrain.

Group C Table

Rank

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Tishreen

00000000

2

Nejmeh

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

East Riffa

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Hilal Al-Quds

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group C Fixtures
DateFixture

May 18

Tishreen v Hilal

May 18

Nejmeh v East Riffa

May 21

Hilal v Nejmeh

May 21

East Riffa v Tishreen

May 24

Tishreen v Nejmeh

May 24

East Riffa v Hilal

GROUP D

All matches will be played in Kolkata, India.

Group D Table

Rank

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Gokulam Kerala

00000000

2

Basundhara Kings

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Maziya

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

ATK Mohun Bagan

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group D Fixtures
DateFixture

May 18

Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan

May 18

Basundhara Kings vs Maziya

May 21

ATK Mohun Bagan v Basundhara Kings

May 21

Maziya v Gokulam Kerala

May 24

Gokulam Kerala v Basundhara Kings

May 24

Maziya v ATK Mohun Bagan

GROUP E

All matches will be played in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Group E Table

Rank

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Sogdiana Jizzakh

00000000

2

Altyn Asyr

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

CSKA Pamir Dushanbe

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Neftchi

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group E Fixtures
DateFixture

June 24

Sogdiana Jizzakh v Neftchi

June 24

Altyn Asyr v CSKA Pamir Dushanbe

June 27

Neftchi v Altyn Asyr

June 27

CSKA Pamir Dushanbe v Sogdiana Jizzakh

June 30

Sogdiana Jizzakh v Altyn Asyr

June 30

CSKA Pamir Dushanbe v Neftchi

GROUP F

All matches will be played in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Group E Table

Rank

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Khujand

00000000

2

Dordoi

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Kopetdag

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group F Fixtures
DateFixture

June 24

Kopetdag v Khujand

June 27

Dordoi v Kopetdag

June 30

Khujand v Dordoi

GROUP G

All matches will be played in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Group G Table

Rank

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Kaya-lloilo

00000000

2

Bali United

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Kedah Darul Aman

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Visakha FC

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group G Fixtures
DateFixture

June 24

Kaya v Visakha

June 24

Bali United v Kedah Darul Aman

June 27

Visakha v Bali United

June 27

Kedah Darul Aman v Kaya

June 30

Kaya v Bali United

June 30

Kedah Darul Aman v Visakha

GROUP H

All matches will be played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Group H Table

Rank

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Kuala Lumpur City

00000000

2

Tampines Rovers

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

PSM Makassar

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group H Fixtures
DateFixture

June 24

Makassar v Kuala Lumpur

June 27

Tampines Rovers v Makassar

June 30

Kuala Lumpur v Tampines Rovers

GROUP I

All matches will be played in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Group I Table

Rank

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Viettel

00000000

2

Hougang United

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Phnom Penh Crown

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Young Elephants

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group I Fixtures
DateFixture

June 24

Viettel v Young Elephants

June 24

Hougang United v Phnom Penh Crown

June 27

Young Elephants v Hougang United

June 27

Phnom Penh Crown v Viettel

June 30

Viettel v Hougang United

June 30

Phnom Penh Crown v Young Elephants

GROUP J

All matches will be played in Buriram, Thailand.

Group J Table

Rank

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Eastern

00000000

2

MUST CPK

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Tainan City

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Lee Man

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group J Fixtures
DateFixture

June 24

Eastern v Lee Man

June 24

MUST CPK v Tainan City

June 27

Lee Man v MUST CPK

June 27

Tainan City v Eastern

June 30

Eastern v MUST CPK

June 30

Tainan City v Lee Man

