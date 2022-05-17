2022 AFC Cup: Fixtures, results, tables, and top scorers
The group stages of the 2022 AFC Cup will kick off on May 18, 2022. This is the 19th edition of the secondary club tournament organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). This is the last season when the competition is being held in a Spring to Autumn schedule. From the next season onwards, it will be held in an Autumn-to-Spring window.
In the group stages, 38 teams are divided into 10 pools with four teams in each, barring Group F & H who have three participants each. Bahraini club Al-Muharraq are the title holders, but they will not be able to defend their title as they failed to obtain the AFC Club License.
Indian teams ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala are placed in Group D along with Basundhara Kings of Bangladesh and Maziya SRC of Maldives. The winners of each group, and the best runners-up in the West Asia Zone and the ASEAN Zone will advance to the Zonal semi-finals. While the winners of each group in the Central Asia Zone will advance to the Zonal finals.
Editors' Picks
- Chelsea come up short again and new perspective is needed to catch Liverpool and Man City
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- No winning mentality? Man City prove Guardiola right to remain in control of the title race
- Wanner, Zaire-Emery and the wonderkids to watch at the Under-17 European Championship
Whereas, the winners of each group in the South Asia Zone and the East Asia Zone will advance to the Inter-zone play-off semi-finals. So if Bagan or Kerala qualify as group-toppers, they will have to play the Inter-zone playoffs.Let us take a look at the fixtures and tables of the 2022 AFC Cup.
GROUP A
All matches will be played in Muscat, Oman.
Group A Table
Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Al-Ansar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
2
Al-Seeb
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Jableh
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Al-Kuwait
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group A Fixtures
|Date
|Fixture
May 18
Al-Ansar v Al-Kuwait
May 18
Al-Seeb v Jableh
May 21
Al-Kuwait v Al-Seeb
May 21
Jableh v Al-Ansar
May 24
Al-Ansar v Al-Seeb
May 24
Jableh v Al-Kuwait
GROUP B
All matches will be played in Kuwait City, Kuwait.
Group B Table
Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Al-Riffa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
2
Shabab Al-Khalil
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Dhofar
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Al-Arabi (
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group B Fixtures
|Date
|Fixture
May 18
Al-Riffa v Al-Arabi
May 18
Shabab Al-Khalil v Dhofar
May 21
Al-Arabi v Shabab Al-Khalil
May 21
Dhofar v Al-Riffa
May 24
Dhofar v Al-Arabi
May 24
Al-Riffa v Shabab Al-Khalil
GROUP C
All matches will be played in Manama, Bahrain.
Group C Table
Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Tishreen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
2
Nejmeh
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
East Riffa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Hilal Al-Quds
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group C Fixtures
|Date
|Fixture
May 18
Tishreen v Hilal
May 18
Nejmeh v East Riffa
May 21
Hilal v Nejmeh
May 21
East Riffa v Tishreen
May 24
Tishreen v Nejmeh
May 24
East Riffa v Hilal
GROUP D
All matches will be played in Kolkata, India.
Group D Table
Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Gokulam Kerala
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
2
Basundhara Kings
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Maziya
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
ATK Mohun Bagan
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group D Fixtures
|Date
|Fixture
May 18
Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan
May 18
Basundhara Kings vs Maziya
May 21
ATK Mohun Bagan v Basundhara Kings
May 21
Maziya v Gokulam Kerala
May 24
Gokulam Kerala v Basundhara Kings
May 24
Maziya v ATK Mohun Bagan
GROUP E
All matches will be played in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
Group E Table
Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Sogdiana Jizzakh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
2
Altyn Asyr
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
CSKA Pamir Dushanbe
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Neftchi
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group E Fixtures
|Date
|Fixture
June 24
Sogdiana Jizzakh v Neftchi
June 24
Altyn Asyr v CSKA Pamir Dushanbe
June 27
Neftchi v Altyn Asyr
June 27
CSKA Pamir Dushanbe v Sogdiana Jizzakh
June 30
Sogdiana Jizzakh v Altyn Asyr
June 30
CSKA Pamir Dushanbe v Neftchi
GROUP F
All matches will be played in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Group E Table
Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Khujand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
2
Dordoi
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Kopetdag
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group F Fixtures
|Date
|Fixture
June 24
Kopetdag v Khujand
June 27
Dordoi v Kopetdag
June 30
Khujand v Dordoi
GROUP G
All matches will be played in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
Group G Table
Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Kaya-lloilo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
2
Bali United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Kedah Darul Aman
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Visakha FC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group G Fixtures
|Date
|Fixture
June 24
Kaya v Visakha
June 24
Bali United v Kedah Darul Aman
June 27
Visakha v Bali United
June 27
Kedah Darul Aman v Kaya
June 30
Kaya v Bali United
June 30
Kedah Darul Aman v Visakha
GROUP H
All matches will be played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Group H Table
Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Kuala Lumpur City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
2
Tampines Rovers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
PSM Makassar
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group H Fixtures
|Date
|Fixture
June 24
Makassar v Kuala Lumpur
June 27
Tampines Rovers v Makassar
June 30
Kuala Lumpur v Tampines Rovers
GROUP I
All matches will be played in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Group I Table
Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Viettel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
2
Hougang United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Phnom Penh Crown
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Young Elephants
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group I Fixtures
|Date
|Fixture
June 24
Viettel v Young Elephants
June 24
Hougang United v Phnom Penh Crown
June 27
Young Elephants v Hougang United
June 27
Phnom Penh Crown v Viettel
June 30
Viettel v Hougang United
June 30
Phnom Penh Crown v Young Elephants
GROUP J
All matches will be played in Buriram, Thailand.
Group J Table
Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Eastern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
2
MUST CPK
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Tainan City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Lee Man
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group J Fixtures
|Date
|Fixture
June 24
Eastern v Lee Man
June 24
MUST CPK v Tainan City
June 27
Lee Man v MUST CPK
June 27
Tainan City v Eastern
June 30
Eastern v MUST CPK
June 30
Tainan City v Lee Man
Top-Scorers
Player
Goals