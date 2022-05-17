2022 AFC Cup: Fixtures, results, tables, and top scorers

The group stages of the 2022 AFC Cup will kick off on May 18, 2022. This is the 19th edition of the secondary club tournament organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). This is the last season when the competition is being held in a Spring to Autumn schedule. From the next season onwards, it will be held in an Autumn-to-Spring window.

In the group stages, 38 teams are divided into 10 pools with four teams in each, barring Group F & H who have three participants each. Bahraini club Al-Muharraq are the title holders, but they will not be able to defend their title as they failed to obtain the AFC Club License.

Indian teams ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala are placed in Group D along with Basundhara Kings of Bangladesh and Maziya SRC of Maldives. The winners of each group, and the best runners-up in the West Asia Zone and the ASEAN Zone will advance to the Zonal semi-finals. While the winners of each group in the Central Asia Zone will advance to the Zonal finals.

Whereas, the winners of each group in the South Asia Zone and the East Asia Zone will advance to the Inter-zone play-off semi-finals. So if Bagan or Kerala qualify as group-toppers, they will have to play the Inter-zone playoffs.

GROUP A

Let us take a look at the fixtures and tables of the 2022 AFC Cup.

All matches will be played in Muscat, Oman.

Group A Table

Rank Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Al-Ansar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Al-Seeb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Jableh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Al-Kuwait 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A Fixtures

Date Fixture May 18 Al-Ansar v Al-Kuwait May 18 Al-Seeb v Jableh May 21 Al-Kuwait v Al-Seeb May 21 Jableh v Al-Ansar May 24 Al-Ansar v Al-Seeb May 24 Jableh v Al-Kuwait

GROUP B

All matches will be played in Kuwait City, Kuwait.

Group B Table

Rank Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Al-Riffa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Shabab Al-Khalil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Dhofar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Al-Arabi ( 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B Fixtures

Date Fixture May 18 Al-Riffa v Al-Arabi May 18 Shabab Al-Khalil v Dhofar May 21 Al-Arabi v Shabab Al-Khalil May 21 Dhofar v Al-Riffa May 24 Dhofar v Al-Arabi May 24 Al-Riffa v Shabab Al-Khalil

GROUP C

All matches will be played in Manama, Bahrain.

Group C Table

Rank Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Tishreen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Nejmeh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 East Riffa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Hilal Al-Quds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C Fixtures

Date Fixture May 18 Tishreen v Hilal May 18 Nejmeh v East Riffa May 21 Hilal v Nejmeh May 21 East Riffa v Tishreen May 24 Tishreen v Nejmeh May 24 East Riffa v Hilal

GROUP D

All matches will be played in Kolkata, India.

Group D Table

Rank Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Gokulam Kerala 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Basundhara Kings 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Maziya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 ATK Mohun Bagan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D Fixtures

Date Fixture May 18 Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan May 18 Basundhara Kings vs Maziya May 21 ATK Mohun Bagan v Basundhara Kings May 21 Maziya v Gokulam Kerala May 24 Gokulam Kerala v Basundhara Kings May 24 Maziya v ATK Mohun Bagan

GROUP E

All matches will be played in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Group E Table

Rank Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Sogdiana Jizzakh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Altyn Asyr 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 CSKA Pamir Dushanbe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Neftchi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E Fixtures

Date Fixture June 24 Sogdiana Jizzakh v Neftchi June 24 Altyn Asyr v CSKA Pamir Dushanbe June 27 Neftchi v Altyn Asyr June 27 CSKA Pamir Dushanbe v Sogdiana Jizzakh June 30 Sogdiana Jizzakh v Altyn Asyr June 30 CSKA Pamir Dushanbe v Neftchi

GROUP F

All matches will be played in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Group E Table

Rank Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Khujand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Dordoi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Kopetdag 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F Fixtures

Date Fixture June 24 Kopetdag v Khujand June 27 Dordoi v Kopetdag June 30 Khujand v Dordoi

GROUP G

All matches will be played in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Group G Table

Rank Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Kaya-lloilo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Bali United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Kedah Darul Aman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Visakha FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group G Fixtures

Date Fixture June 24 Kaya v Visakha June 24 Bali United v Kedah Darul Aman June 27 Visakha v Bali United June 27 Kedah Darul Aman v Kaya June 30 Kaya v Bali United June 30 Kedah Darul Aman v Visakha

GROUP H

All matches will be played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Group H Table

Rank Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Kuala Lumpur City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Tampines Rovers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 PSM Makassar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group H Fixtures

Date Fixture June 24 Makassar v Kuala Lumpur June 27 Tampines Rovers v Makassar June 30 Kuala Lumpur v Tampines Rovers

GROUP I

All matches will be played in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Group I Table

Rank Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Viettel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Hougang United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Phnom Penh Crown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Young Elephants 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group I Fixtures

Date Fixture June 24 Viettel v Young Elephants June 24 Hougang United v Phnom Penh Crown June 27 Young Elephants v Hougang United June 27 Phnom Penh Crown v Viettel June 30 Viettel v Hougang United June 30 Phnom Penh Crown v Young Elephants

GROUP J

All matches will be played in Buriram, Thailand.

Group J Table

Rank Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Eastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 MUST CPK 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Tainan City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Lee Man 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group J Fixtures

Date Fixture June 24 Eastern v Lee Man June 24 MUST CPK v Tainan City June 27 Lee Man v MUST CPK June 27 Tainan City v Eastern June 30 Eastern v MUST CPK June 30 Tainan City v Lee Man

