2022 AFC Cup: Fixtures, results, tables, and top scorers

GOAL
ATK Mohun Bagan/Goal

The complete fixture, result, table and top scorer guide to the 2022 AFC Cup...

The 2022 AFC Cup kicked-off on April 5 with the qualifying playoff rounds. This is the 19th edition of Asia's secondary club football tournament. This is the last season when the competition is being held in a Spring to Autumn schedule. From the next season onwards, it will be held in an Autumn-to-Spring window.

In the group stages, 38 teams are equally divided into 10 pools, with the exception of two groups comprising of three teams. Having failed to obtain their AFC license, Al-Muharraq of Bahrain are unable to defend their title, while runners-up Nasaf are competing in the AFC Champions League this time around.

Ahead of the group stage, two preliminary rounds will precede the play-off finals. The winners of the South Asia and East Asia play-offs will join the 36 direct entrants in the group stages.

The 10 group-winners along with three best second-placed teams from West Asia and ASEAN Zone each, will qualify for the Round of 16.

Let us take a look at the fixtures and tables of the 2022 AFC Cup.

Preliminary Round 1

South Asia Zone

Date

Fixture

Stadium

April 5

Machhindra vs Blue Star

Dasharath Rangasala, Kathmandu

April 5

Valencia vs Paro

National Football Stadium, Malé

Preliminary Round 2

South Asia Zone

Date

Fixture

Stadium

April 12

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Winner South Asia 1.1

Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

April 12

Abahani Limited Dhaka vs Winner South Asia 1.2

Sylhet District Stadium, Sylhet

Play-off Round

South Asia Zone

Date

Fixture

Stadium

April 12

Winner South Asia 2.1 vs Winner South Asia 2.2

TBC

East Asia Zone

Date

Fixture

Stadium

April 19

Lee Man vs Athletic 220

Mongolia

Group Stage

The group stage of the 2022 AFC Cup is set to begin on May 18. All matches will be played at centralised venues.

GROUP A

All matches will be played in Muscat, Saudi Arabia.

Group A Table

Rank

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1

Al-Ansar

000

0

00

0

0

2

Al-Seeb (H)

00000000
3

Jableh

00000000
4

Al-Kuwait

00000000
Group A Fixtures
DateFixture

May 18

Al-Ansar vs Al-Kuwait

May 18

Al-Seeb vs Jableh

May 21

Al-Kuwait vs Al-Seeb

May 21

Jableh vs Al-Ansar

May 24

Al-Ansar vs Al-Seeb

May 24

Jableh vs Al-Kuwait

GROUP B

All matches will be played in Kuwait City, Kuwait.

Group B Table

Rank

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

PTS

1

Al-Riffa

0

000

0

0

0

0

2

Shabab Al-Khalil

0

00000

0

0

3

Dhofar

0

00000

0

0

4

Al-Arabi (H)

0

00000

0

0

Group B Fixtures

Date

Fixtures

May 18

Al-Riffa vs Al-Arabi

May 18

Shabab Al-Khalil vs Dhofar

May 21

Al-Arabi vs Shabab Al-Khalil

May 21

Dhofar vs Al-Riffa

May 24

Al-Riffa vs Shabab Al-Khalil

May 24

Dhofar vs Al-Arabi

GROUP C

All matches will be played in Manama, Bahrain.

Group C Table

Rank

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

PTS

1

Tishreen

0

000

0

0

0

0

2

Nejmeh

0

00000

0

0

3

East Riffa (H)

0

00000

0

0

4

Hilal Al-Quds

0

00000

0

0

Group C Fixtures

May 18

Tishreen vs Hilal Al-Quds

May 18

Nejmeh vs East Riffa

May 21

Hilal Al-Quds vs Nejmeh

May 21

East Riffa vs Tishreen

May 24

Tishreen vs Nejmeh

May 24

East Riffa vs Hilal Al-Quds

GROUP D

All matches will be played in Kolkata, India.

Group D Table

Rank

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

PTS

1

Gokulam Kerala (H)

0

000

0

0

0

0

2

Bashundhara Kings

0

00000

0

0

3

Maziya

0

00000

0

0

4

Winners of Play-off South Asia

0

00000

0

0

Group D Fixtures

Date

Fixture

May 18

Gokulam Kerala vs Winners of Play-off South Asia

May 18

Bashundhara Kings vs Maziya

May 21

Winners of Play-off South Asia vs Bashundhara

May 21

Maziya vs Gokulam Kerala

May 24

Gokulam Kerala vs Bashundhara Kings

May 24

Maziya vs Winners of Play-off South Asia

GROUP E

All matches will be played in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Group E Table

Rank

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

PTS

1

Sogdiana Jizzakh

0

000

0

0

0

0

2

Altyn Asyr

0

00000

0

0

3

Altyn Asyr vs CSKA Pamir Dushanbe (H)

0

00000

0

0

4

Neftchi

0

00000

0

0

Group E Fixtures

Date

Fixture

June 24

Sogdiana Jizzakh vs Neftchi

June 24

Altyn Asyr vs CSKA Pamir Dushanbe

June 27

Neftchi vs Altyn Asyr

June 27

CSKA Pamir Dushanbe vs Sogdiana Jizzakh

June 30

Sogdiana Jizzakh vs Altyn Asyr

June 30

CSKA Pamir Dushanbe vs Neftchi

GROUP F

All matches will be played in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Group F Table

Rank

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

PTS

1

Khujand

0

000

0

0

0

0

2

Dordoi (H)

0

00000

0

0

3

Köpetdag

0

00000

0

0

Group F Fixtures

Date

Fixtures

June 24

Köpetdag vs Khujand

June 27

Dordoi vs Köpetdag

June 30

Khujand vs Dordoi

GROUP G

All matches will be played in Denpasar, Indonesia.

Group G Table

Rank

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

PTS

1

Kaya–Iloilo

0

000

0

0

0

0

2

Bali United (H)

0

00000

0

0

3

Kedah Darul Aman

0

00000

0

0

4

Visakha FC

0

00000

0

0

Group G Fixtures

Date

Fixtures

June 24

Kaya–Iloilo vs Visakha FC

June 24

Bali United vs Kedah Darul Aman

June 27

Visakha FC vs Bali United

June 27

Kedah Darul Aman vs Kaya–Iloilo

June 30

Kaya–Iloilo vs Bali United

June 30

Kedah Darul Aman vs Visakha FC

GROUP H

All matches will be played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Group H Table

Rank

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

PTS

1

Kuala Lumpur City (H)

0

000

0

0

0

0

2

Tampines Rovers

0

00000

0

0

3

PSM Makassar

0

00000

0

0

Group H Fixtures

Date

Fixture

June 24

PSM Makassar vs Kuala Lumpur City

June 27

Tampines Rovers vs PSM Makassar

June 30

Kuala Lumpur City vs Tampines Rovers

GROUP I

All matches will be played in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Group I Table

Rank

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

PTS

1

Viettel (H)

0

000

0

0

0

0

2

Hougang United

0

00000

0

0

3

Phnom Pehn Crown

0

00000

0

0

4

Young Elephants

0

00000

0

0

Group I Fixtures

Date

Fixture

June 24

Viettel vs Young Elephants

June 24

Hougang United vs Phnom Pehn Crown

June 27

Young Elephants vs Hougang United

June 27

Phnom Pehn Crown vs Viettel

June 30

Viettel vs Hougang United

June 30

Phnom Pehn Crown vs Young Elephants

GROUP J

All matches will be played in Tainan, Taiwan.

Group J Table

Rank

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

PTS

1

Eastern

0

000

0

0

0

0

2

MUST CPK

0

00000

0

0

3

Tainan City (H)

0

00000

0

0

4

Winners of Play-off East Asia

0

00000

0

0

Group J Fixtures

Date

Fixture

June 24

Eastern vs Winners of Play-off East Asia

June 24

MUST CPK vs Tainan City

June 27

Winners of Play-off East Asia vs MUST CPK

June 27

Tainan City vs Eastern

June 30

Eastern vs MUST CPK

June 30

Tainan City vs Winners of Play-off East Asia

Top Scorer

Brazilian forward Rico holds the record of 19 goals ina single campaign when Al-Muharraq lifted their first AFC Cup title in 2008. There are a few others who have scored in double digits in a season, including Issam Jemaa of Al-Kuwait (2012) and Hammadi Ahmed of Iraq's Air Force Club (2016) who scored 16 goals. In 2021, Uzbek forward Khusayin Norchaev of Nasaf Qarshi scored 5 times to pick the golden boot.