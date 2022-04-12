ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando expects more from his side despite a 5-0 over Blue Star in the second preliminary round of the 2022 AFC Cup at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata, on Tuesday.

Despite what the scoreline may suggest, the Spaniard admitted that the Mariners didn't have it easy in the first half.

What did Ferrando say?

"To be honest, in the first 10 minutes it was difficult for us to find the spaces as they were very good. For us, it was important to control the transitions as we had some difficult moments in the first half. But the supporters helped a lot in the difficult moments. The [hot and humid] weather wasn't so easy, but I'm happy for the work of the players," he said.

"I’m never completely happy. I know the level of the players. In my point of view, I have the best squad but it's normal after one month since the last game against Hyderabad - it's difficult to come back and play perfectly. It is necessary to improve details for the next game and I know we can do it - 100 per cent."

What happened to Amrinder and Roy?

The Bagan manager didn't lose any sweat on missing out on goalkeeper and forward Roy Krishna for the matchday.

"Firstly, I have 28 players in my squad and I trust in all of them. I'm not worried about our squad or Amrinder. Amrinder wasn't 100 per cent fit today and didn't get selected for that. The work of Subrata (Paul) is 90 per cent amazing and the goalkeeper coach is working hard with him."

He added, "If Roy has a problem, or there's an injury with a player, I’m not worried because I know all the players are ready to perform for the team. I can play David (Williams) if I like in that case."

What's next for ATKMB?

The Kolkata giants will be playing in front of their fans once again at the same venue when they take on Abahani Dhaka in the play-offs.

"We have seven days to prepare the team. For me, the players must enjoy until tomorrow and it's a good moment for the fans. But we have another final next Tuesday. Because there is the possibility for us to play in the AFC Cup group stages, we want to win that game," voiced Ferrando.