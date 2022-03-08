2022 AFC Champions League: Fixtures, results, tables, and top scorers

The complete fixture, result, table and top scorer guide to the 2022 AFC Champions League...

The 2022 AFC Champions League starts on March 8 with the qualifying playoffs. This is the 41st edition of Asia's marquee club football tournament. This is the last season when the competition is being held in a Spring to Autumn schedule. From the next season onwards, it will be held in an Autumn-to-Spring window.

In the group stages, 40 teams are equally divided into 10 pools. Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia are the defending champions and have been placed in Group A. However, before the group stages commence, there will be the qualifying playoffs. Seven winners of the playoff round will join the 33 direct entrants in the group stages.

The 10 group-winners along with three best second-placed teams from West and East Region each, will qualify for the Round of 16.

Let us take a look at the fixtures and tables of the 2022 AFC Champions League.

Preliminary Round

Date

Fixture

Stadium

March 8

Sydney FC 5-0 Kaya Iloilo

Jubilee Stadium, Sydney

Playoff Round

West Region

Date

Fixture

Stadium

March 15 (West 2.1)

Al-Taawoun vs Al-Jaish

King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Al Qassim

March 15 (West 2.2)

Baniyas vs Nasaf Qarshi

Bani Yas Club, Abu Dhabi

March 15 (West 2.3)

Sharjah vs Al-Zawraa

Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah

East Region

Date

Fixture

Stadium

March 15 (East 2.2)

Vissel Kobe vs Melbourne Victory

Misaki Park Stadium, Kobe

March 15 (East 2.3)

Ulsan Hyundai vs Port

Ulsan Munsu Stadium, Ulsan

March 15 (East 2.4)

Daegu FC vs Buriram United

Forest Arena, Daegu

Group Stage

The group stage of the 2022 AFC Champions League is set to begin on April 8. All matches will be played at centralised venues.

GROUP A

All matches will be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Group A Table

Rank

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1

Al-Hilal

000

0

00

0

0

2

Al-Rayyyan

00000000
3

Istiklol

00000000
4

Winners of Playoff West 2.3

00000000

Group A Fixtures
DateFixture

April 8

Al-Hilal vs Winners of Play-Off West 2.3

April 8

Istiklol vs Al-Rayyan

April 11

Winners of Play-Off West 2.3 vs Istiklol

April 11

Al-Rayyan vs Al-Hilal

April 15

Winners of Play-off West 2.3 vs Al-Rayyan

April 15

Al-Hilal vs Istiklol

April 19

Al-Rayyan vs Winners of Play-off West 2.3

April 19

Istiklol vs Al-Hilal

April 23

Winners of Play-off West 2.3 vs Al-Hilal

April 23

Al-Rayyan vs Istiklol

April 27

Al-Hilal vs Al-Rayyan

April 27

Istiklol vs Winners of Play-off West 2.3

Group B

All matches will be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Rank

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

PTS

1

Al-Jazira

0

000

0

0

0

0

2

Al-Shabab

0

00000

0

0

3

Mumbai City

0

00000

0

0

4

Al-Qua Al-Jawiya

0

00000

0

0

Group B Fixtures

Date

Fixtures

April 7

Al-Jazira vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya

April 7

Mumbai City vs Al-Shabab

April 10

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya vs Mumbai City

April 10

Al-Shabab vs Al-Jazira

April 14

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya vs Al-Shabab

April 14

Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City

April 18

Al-Shabab vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya

April 18

Mumbai City vs Al-Jazira

April 22

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya vs Al-Jazira

April 22

Al-Shabab vs Mumbai CIty

April 28

Al-Jazira vs Al-Shabab

April 28

Mumbai City vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya

Group C

All matches will be played in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Rank

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

PTS

1

Foolad

0

000

0

0

0

0

2

Shabab Al-Ahli

0

00000

0

0

3

Ahal

0

00000

0

0

4

Al-Gharafa

0

00000

0

0

Group C Fixtures

Group D

All matches will be played in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia.

Rank

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

PTS

1

Al-Duhail

0

000

0

0

0

0

2

Sepahan

0

00000

0

0

3

Pakhtakor

0

00000

0

0

4

Winners of Play-off West 2.1

0

00000

0

0

Group D Fixtures

Date

Fixture

April 7

Al-Duhail vs Winners of Play-off West 2.1

April 7

Pakhtakor vs Sepahan

April 10

Winners of Play-off West 2.1 vs Pakhtakor

April 10

Sepahan vs Al-Duhail

April 14

Winners of Play-off West 2.1 vs Sepahan

April 14

Al-Duhail vs Pakhtakor

April 18

Sepahan vs Winners of Play-off West 2.1

April 18

Pakhtakor vs Al-Duhai

April 22

Winners of Play-off West 2.1 vs Al-Duhail

April 22

Sepahan vs Pakhtakor

April 26

Al-Duhail vs Sepahan

April 26

Pakhtakor vs Winners of Play-off West 2.1

Group E

All matches will be played in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Rank

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

PTS

1

Al-Sadd

0

000

0

0

0

0

2

Al-Faisaly

0

00000

0

0

3

Al-Wehdat

0

00000

0

0

4

Winners of Play-off West 2.2

0

00000

0

0

Group E Fixtures

Date

Fixture

April 8

Al-Sadd vs Winners of Play-off West 2.2

April 8

Al-Wehdat vs Al-Faisaly

April 11

Winners of Play-off West 2.2 vs Al-Wehdat

April 11

Al-Faisaly vs Al-Sadd

April 15

Winners of Play-off West 2.2 vs Al-Faisaly

April 15

Al-Sadd vs Al-Wehdat

April 19

Al-Faisaly vs Winners of Play-off West 2.2

April 19

Al-Wehdat vs Al-Sadd

April 23

Winners of Play-off West 2.2 vs Al-Sadd

April 23

Al-Faisaly vs Al-Wehdat

April 27

Al-Sadd vs Al-Faisaly

April 27

Al-Wehdat vs Winners of Play-off West 2.2

Group F

All matches will be played in Buriram, Thailand.

Rank

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

PTS

1

Shandong Taisan

0

000

0

0

0

0

2

Urawa Red Diamonds

0

00000

0

0

3

Lion City Sailors

0

00000

0

0

4

Winners of Play-off West 2.4

0

00000

0

0

Group F Fixtures

Date

Fixtures

April 15

Shandong Taishan vs Winners of Play-off East 2.4

April 15

Lion City Sailors vs Urawa Red Diamonds

April 18

Winners of Play-off East 2.4 vs Lion City Sailors

April 18

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Shangdong Taisan

April 21

Winners of Play-off East 2.4 vs Urawa Red Diamonds

April 21

Shandong Taishan vs Lion City Sailors

April 24

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Winners of Play-off East 2.4

April 24

Lion City Sailors vs Shandong Taishan

April 27

Winners of Play-off East 2.4 vs Shandong Taishan

April 27

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Lion City Sailors

April 30

Shandong Taishan vs Urawa Red Diamonds

April 30

Lion City Sailors vs Winners of Play-off East 2.4

Group G

All matches will be played in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rank

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

PTS

1

BG Pathum United

0

000

0

0

0

0

2

Jeonam Dragons

0

00000

0

0

3

United City

0

00000

0

0

4

Melbourne City

0

00000

0

0

Group G Fixtures

Date

Fixtures

April 15

BG Pathum United vs Melbourne City

April 15

United City vs Jeonnam Dragons

April 18

Melbourne City vs United City

April 18

Jeonnam Dragons vs BG Pathum United

April 21

Melbourne City vs Jeonnam Dragons

Apil 21

BG Pathum United vs United City

April 24

Jeonnam Dragons vs Melbourne City

April 24

United City vs BG Pathum United

April 27

Melbourne City vs BG Pathum United

April 27

Jeonnam Dragons vs United City

April 30

BG Pathum United vs Jeonnam Dragons

April 30

United City vs Melbourne City

Group H

All matches will be played in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Rank

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

PTS

1

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

0

000

0

0

0

0

2

Yokohama F. Marinos

0

00000

0

0

3

Hoang Anh Gia Lai

0

00000

0

0

4

Winners of Play-off East 1.1

0

00000

0

0

Group H Fixtures

Date

Fixture

April 16

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Winners of Play-off East 1.1

April 16

Hoang Anh Gia Lai vs Yokohama F. Marinos

April 19

Winners of Play-off East 1.1 vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai

April 19

Yokohama F.Marinos vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

April 22

Winners of Play-Off East 1.1 vs Yokohama F.Marinos

April 22

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai

April 25

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Winners of Play-off East 1.1

April 25

Hoang Anh Gia Lai vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

April 28

Winners of Play-off East 1.1 vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

April 28

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai

May 1

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Yokohama F. Marinos

May 1

Hoang Anh Gia Lai vs Winners of Play-off East 1.1

Group I

All matches will be played in Johor Bahru, Malaysia

Rank

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

PTS

1

Kawasaki Frontale

0

000

0

0

0

0

2

Guangzhou

0

00000

0

0

3

Johor Darul Ta'zim

0

00000

0

0

4

Winners of Play-off East 2.3

0

00000

0

0

Group I Fixtures

Date

Fixture

April 15

Kawasaki Frontale vs Winners of Playoff East 2.3

April 15

Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Guangzhou

April 18

Winners of Playoff East 2.3 vs Johor Darul Ta'zim

April 18

Gungzhou vs Kawasaki Frontale

April 21

Winners of Playoff East 2.3 vs Guangzhou

April 21

Kawasaki Frontale vs Johor Darul Ta'zim

April 24

Guangzhou vs Winners of Playoff East 2.3

April 24

Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Kawasaki Frontale

April 27

Winners of Playoff East 2.3 vs Kawasaki Frontale

April 27

Guangzhou vs Johor Darul Ta'zim

April 30

Kawasaki Frontale vs Guangzhou

April 30

Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Winners of Playoff East 2.3

Group J

All matches will be played in Thailand.

Rank

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Lost

GF

GA

GD

PTS

1

Shanghai Port

0

000

0

0

0

0

2

Chiangrai United

0

00000

0

0

3

Kitchee

0

00000

0

0

4

Winners of Play-off East 2.2

0

00000

0

0

Group J Fixtures

Date

Fixture

April 16

Shanghai Port vs Winners of Play-off East 2.2

April 16

Kitchee vs Chiangrai United

April 19

Winners of Play-off East 2.2 vs Kitchee

April 19

Chiangrai United vs Shanghai Port

April 22

April 19 vs Chiangrai United

April 22

Shanghai Port vs Kitchee

April 25

Chiangrai United vs Winners of Play-off East 2.2

April 25

Kitchee vs Shanghai Port

April 28

Winners of Play-off East 2.2 vs Shanghai Port

April 28

Chiangrai United vs Kitchee

May 1

Shanghai Port vs Chiangrai United

May 1

Kitchee vs Winners of Play-off East 2.

Top Scorer

Some of the famous names in world football have bagged the golden boot in the AFC Champions League. Brazil's Adriano along with Muriqui and Baghdad Bounedjah have the record of scoring the most goals (13) in a single season. In 2021, Micahel Olunga of Al-Duhail won the golden boot by scoring nine goals.