Will FIFA and LOC postpone the 2021 Women's U17 World Cup again?

The event had already been postponed because of Covid-19 but seems set for another delay...

The upcoming edition of the U17 Women's World Cup, slated to be held in , could be set for yet another postponement as the pandemic continues to affect the international schedule worldwide.

The tournament was supposed to be held in November 2020 initially, only for the pandemic to force a postponement. FIFA then revised the schedule and the tournament was to be held in February and March 2021 in .

However, with most of the qualifiers for the 2021 U17 Women's World Cup yet to be completed with just four months remaining for the tournament, FIFA is expected to take stock of the situation.

Goal understands that the FIFA Council is expected to meet with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the U17 World Cup in India in the near future. The discussion is expected to centre around hosting the World Cup in February as scheduled.

It is also learnt that LOC are also not interested in holding the tournament behind closed doors without any fans.

As of now, it seems very unlikely that the World Cup will be held in February 2021 and a further postponement looks like a real possibility.

It must be noted that the CAF (Africa), CONCACAF (North and Central America) and CONMEBOL (South America) qualifiers had not been conducted while UEFA (Europe) cancelled their qualifiers outright last month, nominating , and (as the highest-ranked teams) for the World Cup.

OFA also cancelled their qualifier and nominated New Zealand as their representative in the World Cup.

Only AFC (Asia) have conducted the qualifiers as scheduled. and DPR Korea have booked their places in the final round who had finished champions and runners-up respectively in the 2019 AFC U16 Women's Championship.

Though CAF and CONMEBOL have scheduled their qualifiers to finish around third week of November and December respectively, any more delays would not leave ideal preparation time for the involved teams.

CONCACAF, meanwhile, is yet to come up with a schedule for their pending qualifiers. And given almost 20 teams are slated to take part in the competition, organising it in the wake of a pandemic is no easy task.

FIFA is set to take all this into cognizance when they discuss the possibility of postponing the U17 Women's World Cup with the LOC.

Five venues had been selected as host cities for the tournament - the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, EKA Arena in Ahmedabad and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

This development could be a huge blow to each of these venues where development work had been going on in earnest for the tournament.