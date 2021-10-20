I-League Qualifiers 2021: Rajasthan FC in pole position, Kenkre keep hopes alive

Matchday two of the final round of the I-League Qualifiers concluded at the Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

Delhi FC and Kenkre played out a 1-1 draw before Rajasthan FC picked their second win as they defeated Madan Maharaj 2-0.

Kenkre held to a draw by Delhi FC

Delhi FC and Kenkre were locked 1-1 at full time, which means certain elimination for Delhi who have failed to pick a win after two games.

After taking the lead in the 56th minute through Kiran Pandhare, Kenkre were denied a second win on the trot as Sergio Barboza (79' pen) bagged the equaliser.

Delhi had early opportunities to take the lead but Kenkre goalkeeper Tenzin Samdup stood in the way of Nikhil Mali's effort off a lob from Anwar Ali Jr, while Laiwang Bohham shot the rebound wide. Anwar Jr also headed wide in another chance.

Kenkre broke the deadlock in the second half as Kiran Pandhare was afforded a free header from a cross by Arvind Rajan, who later effected a goalline clearance to Gagandeep Bali's shot at goal.

However, Delhi did manage to claw their way back after Sergio Barboza's shot came off the hand of Kenkre defender Zacharie Mbenda. The Brazilian himself stepped up and converted the spot.

Delhi goalkeeper Suraj Mallick had to keep out a long ranger from Kenkre substitute Yash Mhatre for the scoreline to read 1-1 at full time, but not before Zacharie Mbenda nearly scored an own goal at the opposite end.

Rajasthan go top with Madan Maharaj win

Rajasthan FC defeated Madan Maharaj 2-0 to move atop the standings in the final round of the qualifiers.

The Madya Pradesh Premier League side suffered their second defeat in as many games, resulting in their elimination regardless of the result in matchday three.

It looked like the game was heading to a goalless draw until late strikes by Surag Chettri (88') and Harpreet Singh (90+5').

In the early precedings, Biren Rai Loveday Okechukwu missed for Madan Maharaj before Akeem Abioye squandered off a cross by Aman Thapa at the other end.

Crossing over, it took until the 88th minute for Surag to find a way past Abhishek Calvin after an earlier shot was blocked by the rival goalkeeper. Surag scored the opener after Harpreet Singh chested down Aboiye's lob. Calvin got a hand to it but it was not enough.

Harpreet was later rewarded with a goal of his own as he calmly slotted in a cross by substitute Raja Musharaf.