2021 FIFA Arab Cup: Participating teams, fixtures and all you need to know

Ritabrata Banerjee
Supreme Committee 2022 Qatar World Cup

The Arab Cup will be organised by the FIFA for the first time in the tournament's history...

The FIFA Arab Cup 2021 is set to kick-off on November 30 with hosts Qatar taking on Bahrain in the opening match at the newly opened Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

This will be the 10th edition of the competition and will be organised by FIFA for the first time as a rehearsal tournament ahead of the 2022 World Cup which will be hosted by Qatar.

Morocco are the defending champions, having won the competition in its last edition in 2012 which was hosted by Saudi Arabia.

When was the Arab Cup formed?

The Arab Cup was established 58 years ago in 1963. It was a brainchild of the then president of the Lebanese Football Association (LFA), Goerges Dabbas. The idea was to organise a football tournament among the nations of the Arab World from Asia and Africa.

The first-ever Arab Cup was held in Beirut, Lebanon where five teams participated - Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Syria and Tunisia. Tunisia won the maiden title with Syria finishing runners-up.

How many editions have been played and which are the most successful teams?

Till date, nine editions of the tournament has been held. After three editions (1963, 1964 and 1966) there was a gap of 19 years before the next edition was organised. The tournament was initially supposed to restart in 1982 but it was postponed due to the 1982 Lebanon War.

Edition

Host

Winner

1963

Lebanon

Tunisia

1964

Kuwait

Iraq

1966

Iraq

Iraq

1985

Saudi Arabia

Iraq

1988

Jordan

Iraq

1992

Syria

Egypt

1998

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

2002

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

2012

Saudi Arabia

Morocco

Which is the most successful team in the Arab Cup history?

Iraq is the most successful team in the history of the competition with four titles to their name followed by Saudi Arabia who have won it twice. Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia have won the tournament once each.

Al Bayt Stadium, Qatar

Who are the participating teams and what is the format?

The idea behind starting the competition was to organise a tournament among the teams of the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) and the countries in Arab World.

In the current edition, 16 teams from two continents (Asia and Africa) are taking part. The teams will be divided into four groups of four teams each. Two teams from each group will then qualify for the knock-out stage.

2021 FIFA Arab Cup Fixtures and results

Group A

Date

Match

Host

30/11/2021

Iraq vs Oman

Al Janoub Stadium

30/11/2021

Qatar vs Bahrain

Al Bayt Stadium

3/12/2021

Bahrain vs Iraq

Al Thumama Stadium

3/12/2021

Oman vs Qatar

Education City Stadium

6/12/2021

Oman vs Bahrain

Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium

6/12/2021

Qatar vs Iraq

Al Bayt

Group B

Date

Match

Host

30/11/2021

Tunisia vs Mauritania

Ahmed Ali Stadium

30/11/2021

UAE vs Syria

Stadium 974

3/12/2021

Mauritania vs UAE

Stadium 974

3/12/2021

Syria vs Tunisia

Al Bayt Stadium

6/12/2021

Syria vs Mauritania

Al Janoub Stadium

6/12/2021

Tunisia vs UAE

Al Thumama Stadium

Group C

Date

Match

Host

1/12/2021

Morocco vs Palestine

Al Janoub Stadium

1/12/2021

Saudi Arabia vs Jordan

Education City Stadium

4/12/2021

Jordan vs Morocco

Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

4/12/2021

Palestine vs Saudi Arabia

Education City Stadium

7/12/2021

Morocco vs Saudi Arabia

Al Thumama Stadium

7/12/2021

Jordan vs Palestine

Stadium 974

Group D

Date

Match

Host

1/12/2021

Algeria vs Sudan

Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

1/12/2021

Egypt vs Lebanon

Al Thumama Stadium

4/12/2021

Lebanon vs Algeria

Al Janoub Stadium

4/12/2021

Sudan vs Egypt

Stadium 974

7/12/2021

Algeria vs Egypt

Al Janoub Stadium

7/12/2021

Lebanon vs Sudan

Education City Stadium