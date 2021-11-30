2021 FIFA Arab Cup: Participating teams, fixtures and all you need to know

The FIFA Arab Cup 2021 is set to kick-off on November 30 with hosts Qatar taking on Bahrain in the opening match at the newly opened Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

This will be the 10th edition of the competition and will be organised by FIFA for the first time as a rehearsal tournament ahead of the 2022 World Cup which will be hosted by Qatar.

Morocco are the defending champions, having won the competition in its last edition in 2012 which was hosted by Saudi Arabia.

When was the Arab Cup formed?

The Arab Cup was established 58 years ago in 1963. It was a brainchild of the then president of the Lebanese Football Association (LFA), Goerges Dabbas. The idea was to organise a football tournament among the nations of the Arab World from Asia and Africa.

The first-ever Arab Cup was held in Beirut, Lebanon where five teams participated - Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Syria and Tunisia. Tunisia won the maiden title with Syria finishing runners-up.

How many editions have been played and which are the most successful teams?

Till date, nine editions of the tournament has been held. After three editions (1963, 1964 and 1966) there was a gap of 19 years before the next edition was organised. The tournament was initially supposed to restart in 1982 but it was postponed due to the 1982 Lebanon War.

Edition Host Winner 1963 Lebanon Tunisia 1964 Kuwait Iraq 1966 Iraq Iraq 1985 Saudi Arabia Iraq 1988 Jordan Iraq 1992 Syria Egypt 1998 Qatar Saudi Arabia 2002 Kuwait Saudi Arabia 2012 Saudi Arabia Morocco

Which is the most successful team in the Arab Cup history?

Iraq is the most successful team in the history of the competition with four titles to their name followed by Saudi Arabia who have won it twice. Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia have won the tournament once each.

Who are the participating teams and what is the format?

The idea behind starting the competition was to organise a tournament among the teams of the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) and the countries in Arab World.

In the current edition, 16 teams from two continents (Asia and Africa) are taking part. The teams will be divided into four groups of four teams each. Two teams from each group will then qualify for the knock-out stage.

2021 FIFA Arab Cup Fixtures and results

Group A

Date Match Host 30/11/2021 Iraq vs Oman Al Janoub Stadium 30/11/2021 Qatar vs Bahrain Al Bayt Stadium 3/12/2021 Bahrain vs Iraq Al Thumama Stadium 3/12/2021 Oman vs Qatar Education City Stadium 6/12/2021 Oman vs Bahrain Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium 6/12/2021 Qatar vs Iraq Al Bayt

Group B

Date Match Host 30/11/2021 Tunisia vs Mauritania Ahmed Ali Stadium 30/11/2021 UAE vs Syria Stadium 974 3/12/2021 Mauritania vs UAE Stadium 974 3/12/2021 Syria vs Tunisia Al Bayt Stadium 6/12/2021 Syria vs Mauritania Al Janoub Stadium 6/12/2021 Tunisia vs UAE Al Thumama Stadium

Group C

Date Match Host 1/12/2021 Morocco vs Palestine Al Janoub Stadium 1/12/2021 Saudi Arabia vs Jordan Education City Stadium 4/12/2021 Jordan vs Morocco Ahmed bin Ali Stadium 4/12/2021 Palestine vs Saudi Arabia Education City Stadium 7/12/2021 Morocco vs Saudi Arabia Al Thumama Stadium 7/12/2021 Jordan vs Palestine Stadium 974

Group D

