2021 FIFA Arab Cup: Participating teams, fixtures and all you need to know
The FIFA Arab Cup 2021 is set to kick-off on November 30 with hosts Qatar taking on Bahrain in the opening match at the newly opened Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
This will be the 10th edition of the competition and will be organised by FIFA for the first time as a rehearsal tournament ahead of the 2022 World Cup which will be hosted by Qatar.
Morocco are the defending champions, having won the competition in its last edition in 2012 which was hosted by Saudi Arabia.
When was the Arab Cup formed?
The Arab Cup was established 58 years ago in 1963. It was a brainchild of the then president of the Lebanese Football Association (LFA), Goerges Dabbas. The idea was to organise a football tournament among the nations of the Arab World from Asia and Africa.
The first-ever Arab Cup was held in Beirut, Lebanon where five teams participated - Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Syria and Tunisia. Tunisia won the maiden title with Syria finishing runners-up.
How many editions have been played and which are the most successful teams?
Till date, nine editions of the tournament has been held. After three editions (1963, 1964 and 1966) there was a gap of 19 years before the next edition was organised. The tournament was initially supposed to restart in 1982 but it was postponed due to the 1982 Lebanon War.
Edition
Host
Winner
1963
Lebanon
Tunisia
1964
Kuwait
Iraq
1966
Iraq
Iraq
1985
Saudi Arabia
Iraq
1988
Jordan
Iraq
1992
Syria
Egypt
1998
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
2002
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
2012
Saudi Arabia
Morocco
Which is the most successful team in the Arab Cup history?
Iraq is the most successful team in the history of the competition with four titles to their name followed by Saudi Arabia who have won it twice. Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia have won the tournament once each.
Who are the participating teams and what is the format?
The idea behind starting the competition was to organise a tournament among the teams of the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) and the countries in Arab World.
In the current edition, 16 teams from two continents (Asia and Africa) are taking part. The teams will be divided into four groups of four teams each. Two teams from each group will then qualify for the knock-out stage.
2021 FIFA Arab Cup Fixtures and results
Group A
Date
Match
Host
30/11/2021
Iraq vs Oman
Al Janoub Stadium
30/11/2021
Qatar vs Bahrain
Al Bayt Stadium
3/12/2021
Bahrain vs Iraq
Al Thumama Stadium
3/12/2021
Oman vs Qatar
Education City Stadium
6/12/2021
Oman vs Bahrain
Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium
6/12/2021
Qatar vs Iraq
Al Bayt
Group B
Date
Match
Host
30/11/2021
Tunisia vs Mauritania
Ahmed Ali Stadium
30/11/2021
UAE vs Syria
Stadium 974
3/12/2021
Mauritania vs UAE
Stadium 974
3/12/2021
Syria vs Tunisia
Al Bayt Stadium
6/12/2021
Syria vs Mauritania
Al Janoub Stadium
6/12/2021
Tunisia vs UAE
Al Thumama Stadium
Group C
Date
Match
Host
1/12/2021
Morocco vs Palestine
Al Janoub Stadium
1/12/2021
Saudi Arabia vs Jordan
Education City Stadium
4/12/2021
Jordan vs Morocco
Ahmed bin Ali Stadium
4/12/2021
Palestine vs Saudi Arabia
Education City Stadium
7/12/2021
Morocco vs Saudi Arabia
Al Thumama Stadium
7/12/2021
Jordan vs Palestine
Stadium 974
Group D
Date
Match
Host
1/12/2021
Algeria vs Sudan
Ahmed bin Ali Stadium
1/12/2021
Egypt vs Lebanon
Al Thumama Stadium
4/12/2021
Lebanon vs Algeria
Al Janoub Stadium
4/12/2021
Sudan vs Egypt
Stadium 974
7/12/2021
Algeria vs Egypt
Al Janoub Stadium
7/12/2021
Lebanon vs Sudan
Education City Stadium