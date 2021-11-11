The 2021 AFC Women's Club Championship is the second edition of the premier competition of women's club football in Asia organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The tournament will be held between November 7-13. Four clubs from four associations are competing in this edition.

Gokulam Kerala FC are representing India in this competition and they are the first-ever Indian club to take part in this premier continental competition.

Which clubs are participating in the 2021 AFC Women's Club Championship?

FC Bunyodkor (Uzbekistan) Gokulam Kerala (India) Shahrdari Sirjan (Iran) Amman SC (Jordan)

In which stadium is the 2021 AFC Women's Club Championship being played?

All the matches of the 2021 AFC Women's Club Championship are being played at the Aqaba Development Corporate Stadium in Amman, Jordan.

2021 AFC Women's Club Championship Fixtures & Results

Date Score Time November 7 FC Bunyodkor 1-1 Shahrdari Sirjan 16:00 November 7 Gokulam Kerala 1-2 Amman 19:00 November 10 Gokulam Kerala 0-1 Shahrdari Sirjan 16:00 November 10 FC Bunyodkor 1-0 Amman 19:00 November 13 FC Bunyodkor vs Gokulam Kerala 16:00 November 13 Amman vs Shahrdari Sirjan 19:00

2021 AFC Women's Club Championship table: