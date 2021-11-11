2021 AFC Women's Club Championship: Participating teams, fixtures, tables, top scorers, squads, stadium and all you need to know
The 2021 AFC Women's Club Championship is the second edition of the premier competition of women's club football in Asia organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
The tournament will be held between November 7-13. Four clubs from four associations are competing in this edition.
Gokulam Kerala FC are representing India in this competition and they are the first-ever Indian club to take part in this premier continental competition.
Which clubs are participating in the 2021 AFC Women's Club Championship?
FC Bunyodkor (Uzbekistan)
Gokulam Kerala (India)
Shahrdari Sirjan (Iran)
Amman SC (Jordan)
In which stadium is the 2021 AFC Women's Club Championship being played?
All the matches of the 2021 AFC Women's Club Championship are being played at the Aqaba Development Corporate Stadium in Amman, Jordan.
2021 AFC Women's Club Championship Fixtures & Results
Date
Score
Time
November 7
FC Bunyodkor 1-1 Shahrdari Sirjan
16:00
November 7
Gokulam Kerala 1-2 Amman
19:00
November 10
Gokulam Kerala 0-1 Shahrdari Sirjan
16:00
November 10
FC Bunyodkor 1-0 Amman
19:00
November 13
FC Bunyodkor vs Gokulam Kerala
16:00
November 13
Amman vs Shahrdari Sirjan
19:00
2021 AFC Women's Club Championship table:
Position
Club
Matches
Wins
Draws
Losses
GF
GA
GD
Points
1
Shahrdari Sirjan
2
2
0
0
3
1
+2
6
2
FC Bunyodkor
2
1
0
1
2
2
0
3
3
Amman SC
2
1
0
1
2
2
0
3
4
Gokulam Kerala
2
2
0
0
1
3
-2
0