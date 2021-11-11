2021 AFC Women's Club Championship: Participating teams, fixtures, tables, top scorers, squads, stadium and all you need to know

Ritabrata Banerjee
Nov 11, 2021 09:10+00:00

Goal tells you all you need to know about 2021 AFC Women's Club Championship...

The 2021 AFC Women's Club Championship is the second edition of the premier competition of women's club football in Asia organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The tournament will be held between November 7-13. Four clubs from four associations are competing in this edition.

Gokulam Kerala FC are representing India in this competition and they are the first-ever Indian club to take part in this premier continental competition. 

Which clubs are participating in the 2021 AFC Women's Club Championship? 

  1. FC Bunyodkor (Uzbekistan)

  2. Gokulam Kerala (India)

  3. Shahrdari Sirjan (Iran)

  4. Amman SC (Jordan)

In which stadium is the 2021 AFC Women's Club Championship being played?

All the matches of the 2021 AFC Women's Club Championship are being played at the Aqaba Development Corporate Stadium in Amman, Jordan. 

2021 AFC Women's Club Championship Fixtures & Results

Date

Score

Time

November 7

FC Bunyodkor 1-1 Shahrdari Sirjan

16:00

November 7

Gokulam Kerala 1-2 Amman

19:00

November 10

Gokulam Kerala 0-1 Shahrdari Sirjan

16:00

November 10

FC Bunyodkor 1-0 Amman

19:00

November 13

FC Bunyodkor vs Gokulam Kerala

16:00

November 13

Amman vs Shahrdari Sirjan

19:00

2021 AFC Women's Club Championship table:

Position

Club

Matches

Wins

Draws

Losses

GF

GA

GD

Points

1

Shahrdari Sirjan

2

2

0

0

3

1

+2

6

2

FC Bunyodkor

2

1

0

1

2

2

0

3

3

Amman SC

2

1

0

1

2

2

0

3

4

Gokulam Kerala

2

2

0

0

1

3

-2

0