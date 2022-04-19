2021-22 Santosh Trophy: Fixtures, Scores, Results, Tables, & Top Scorer

The 2021-22 Santosh Trophy is the 75th edition of the tournament. It is a premier competition where various regional and state association teams compete against each other.

37 teams participated in the qualifiers, whereas, the final round is being competed by 10 teams. Services are the defending champions of the Santosh Trophy.

Where is the Santosh Trophy being held?

The venue for the main round Santosh Trophy is Malappuram in Kerala. The Kottappadi Stadium and the Payyanad Stadium are the two venues where the matches are being held.

Which teams have qualified for the main round of the Santosh Trophy?

Kerala West Bengal Meghalaya Punjab Rajasthan Manipur Karnataka Odisha Gujarat Services

Group A Table & Fixtures

Team Played Won Draw Loss GF GA GD Points Kerala 2 2 0 0 7 0 +7 6 Meghalaya 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 West Bengal 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1 3 Punjab 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 Rajashthan 2 0 0 2 2 8 -6 0

Fixtures

Date Fixture Scores 16/4/2022 West Bengal vs Punjab 1-0 16/4/2022 Kerala vs Rajashthan 5-0 18/4/2022 Rajasthan vs Meghalaya 18/4/2022 Kerala vs West Bengal 20/4/2022 Punjab v Rajasthan 20/4/2022 Meghalaya v Kerala 22/4/2022 West Bengal v Meghalaya 22/4/2022 Punjab v Kerala 24/4/2022 Rajasthan v West Bengal 24/4/2022 Meghalaya v Punjab

Group B Table & Fixtures

Team Played Won Draw Loss GF GA GD Points Manipur 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 Karnataka 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1 Odisha 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1 Gujarat 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Services 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Fixtures

Date Fixture Scores April 17 Odisha v Karnataka 3-3 April 17 Manipur v Services 3-0 April 19 Services v Gujarat April 19 Manipur v Odisha April 21 Gujarat v Manipur April 21 Karnataka v Services April 23 Karnataka v Manipur April 23 Odisha v Gujarat April 25 Services v Odisha April 25 Gujarat v Karnataka

Santosh Trophy Semifinals

Date Fixture Score April 28 A1 v B2 April 29 A2 v B1

Santosh Trophy Final

Date Fixture Score May 2, 2022 Winner S1 v Winner S2

Top Scorer of Santosh Trophy 2021-2022