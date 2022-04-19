2021-22 Santosh Trophy: Fixtures, Scores, Results, Tables, & Top Scorer

The final of the Santosh Trophy will be played on May 2

The 2021-22 Santosh Trophy is the 75th edition of the tournament. It is a premier competition where various regional and state association teams compete against each other.

37 teams participated in the qualifiers, whereas, the final round is being competed by 10 teams. Services are the defending champions of the Santosh Trophy.

Where is the Santosh Trophy being held?

The venue for the main round Santosh Trophy is Malappuram in Kerala. The Kottappadi Stadium and the Payyanad Stadium are the two venues where the matches are being held.

Which teams have qualified for the main round of the Santosh Trophy?

  1. Kerala
  2. West Bengal
  3. Meghalaya
  4. Punjab
  5. Rajasthan
  6. Manipur
  7. Karnataka
  8. Odisha
  9. Gujarat
  10. Services

Group A Table & Fixtures

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Loss

GF

GA

GD

Points

Kerala

2

2

0

0

7

0

+7

6

Meghalaya

1

1

0

0

3

2

+1

3

West Bengal

2

1

0

1

1

2

-1

3

Punjab

1

0

0

1

0

1

-1

0

Rajashthan

2

0

0

2

2

8

-6

0

Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Scores

16/4/2022

West Bengal vs Punjab

1-0

16/4/2022

Kerala vs Rajashthan

5-0

18/4/2022

Rajasthan vs Meghalaya

18/4/2022

Kerala vs West Bengal

20/4/2022

Punjab v Rajasthan

20/4/2022

Meghalaya v Kerala

22/4/2022

West Bengal v Meghalaya

22/4/2022

Punjab v Kerala

24/4/2022

Rajasthan v West Bengal

24/4/2022

Meghalaya v Punjab

Group B Table & Fixtures

Team

Played

Won

Draw

Loss

GF

GA

GD

Points

Manipur

1

1

0

0

3

0

+3

3

Karnataka

1

0

1

0

3

3

0

1

Odisha

1

0

1

0

3

3

0

1

Gujarat

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Services

1

0

0

1

0

3

-3

0

Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Scores

April 17

Odisha v Karnataka

3-3

April 17

Manipur v Services

3-0

April 19

Services v Gujarat

April 19

Manipur v Odisha

April 21

Gujarat v Manipur

April 21

Karnataka v Services

April 23

Karnataka v Manipur

April 23

Odisha v Gujarat

April 25

Services v Odisha

April 25

Gujarat v Karnataka

Santosh Trophy Semifinals

Date

Fixture

Score

April 28

A1 v B2

April 29

A2 v B1

Santosh Trophy Final

Date

Fixture

Score

May 2, 2022

Winner S1 v Winner S2

Top Scorer of Santosh Trophy 2021-2022

Name

Goals

Jijo Joseph

3

Sudheer Kotikela

2