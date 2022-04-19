2021-22 Santosh Trophy: Fixtures, Scores, Results, Tables, & Top Scorer
The 2021-22 Santosh Trophy is the 75th edition of the tournament. It is a premier competition where various regional and state association teams compete against each other.
37 teams participated in the qualifiers, whereas, the final round is being competed by 10 teams. Services are the defending champions of the Santosh Trophy.
Where is the Santosh Trophy being held?
The venue for the main round Santosh Trophy is Malappuram in Kerala. The Kottappadi Stadium and the Payyanad Stadium are the two venues where the matches are being held.
Which teams have qualified for the main round of the Santosh Trophy?
- Kerala
- West Bengal
- Meghalaya
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Manipur
- Karnataka
- Odisha
- Gujarat
- Services
Group A Table & Fixtures
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Loss
GF
GA
GD
Points
Kerala
2
2
0
0
7
0
+7
6
Meghalaya
1
1
0
0
3
2
+1
3
West Bengal
2
1
0
1
1
2
-1
3
Punjab
1
0
0
1
0
1
-1
0
Rajashthan
2
0
0
2
2
8
-6
0
Fixtures
Date
Fixture
Scores
16/4/2022
West Bengal vs Punjab
1-0
16/4/2022
Kerala vs Rajashthan
5-0
18/4/2022
Rajasthan vs Meghalaya
18/4/2022
Kerala vs West Bengal
20/4/2022
Punjab v Rajasthan
20/4/2022
Meghalaya v Kerala
22/4/2022
West Bengal v Meghalaya
22/4/2022
Punjab v Kerala
24/4/2022
Rajasthan v West Bengal
24/4/2022
Meghalaya v Punjab
Group B Table & Fixtures
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Loss
GF
GA
GD
Points
Manipur
1
1
0
0
3
0
+3
3
Karnataka
1
0
1
0
3
3
0
1
Odisha
1
0
1
0
3
3
0
1
Gujarat
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Services
1
0
0
1
0
3
-3
0
Fixtures
Date
Fixture
Scores
April 17
Odisha v Karnataka
3-3
April 17
Manipur v Services
3-0
April 19
Services v Gujarat
April 19
Manipur v Odisha
April 21
Gujarat v Manipur
April 21
Karnataka v Services
April 23
Karnataka v Manipur
April 23
Odisha v Gujarat
April 25
Services v Odisha
April 25
Gujarat v Karnataka
Santosh Trophy Semifinals
Date
Fixture
Score
April 28
A1 v B2
April 29
A2 v B1
Santosh Trophy Final
Date
Fixture
Score
May 2, 2022
Winner S1 v Winner S2
Top Scorer of Santosh Trophy 2021-2022
Name
Goals
Jijo Joseph
3
Sudheer Kotikela
2