2020 AFC U-16 Championship Qualifiers: India hold Uzbekistan, qualify for finals
The U-16 Indian national team have qualified for the 2020 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Championship that will be held in Bahrain.
Bibiano Fernandes' boys held hosts Uzbekistan 1-1 at the JAR Stadium, Tashkent, to top Group B with 7 points from three games following 5-0 wins over both Turkmenistan and Bahrain.
Sridarth Nongmeikapam (66') scored his fifth goal in the competition, the highest for India, but a late goal by Rian Islamov (81')
India started with the same first 11 in all three group games but were not able to extend on their 13-match unbeaten run.
Uzbekistan, on the other hand, have a bright chance of qualifying for the finals as one of the top four second-placed teams. They finished with 7 points - the same as India - but with a goal difference of +3 as compared to India's +10.
More to follow...
India XI: Aman Kumar Sahani (GK), Pritam Meetei, Singson, Anish Mazumdar, Amandeep, Sibajit Singh, Shubho Paul, Sridarth Nongmeikapam, Maheson Singh (C), Taison Singh, Yoihenba Meitei.
Coach: Bibiano Fernandes.