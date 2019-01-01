2020 AFC U-16 Championship Qualifiers: India hold Uzbekistan, qualify for finals

The Blue Colts remained unbeaten in Group B to qualify for the finals as group toppers

The U-16 Indian national team have qualified for the 2020 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Championship that will be held in Bahrain.

Bibiano Fernandes' boys held hosts Uzbekistan 1-1 at the JAR Stadium, Tashkent, to top Group B with 7 points from three games following 5-0 wins over both Turkmenistan and Bahrain.

Sridarth Nongmeikapam (66') scored his fifth goal in the competition, the highest for , but a late goal by Rian Islamov (81')

started with the same first 11 in all three group games but were not able to extend on their 13-match unbeaten run.

Uzbekistan, on the other hand, have a bright chance of qualifying for the finals as one of the top four second-placed teams. They finished with 7 points - the same as India - but with a goal difference of +3 as compared to India's +10.

More to follow...

India XI: Aman Kumar Sahani (GK), Pritam Meetei, Singson, Anish Mazumdar, Amandeep, Sibajit Singh, Shubho Paul, Sridarth Nongmeikapam, Maheson Singh (C), Taison Singh, Yoihenba Meitei.

Coach: Bibiano Fernandes.