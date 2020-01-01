2020-21 ISL: Mumbai City FC sign Spanish midfielder Hernan Santana

The midfielder completes the Islanders' overseas quota...

FC have completed the signing of Spanish midfielder Hernan Santana ahead of the upcoming (ISL) season.

The 30-year-old has joined the Islanders on a season-long loan deal from Gijon.

Santana's signing completes the foreign contingent recruitment at Mumbai City FC. Mumbai have already signed Hugo Boumous, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall, Adam Le Fondre and Cy Goddard as their overseas players.

Santana, who came through the ranks of Spanish club Las Palmas, was an integral part of the Canaries for the better part of the last decade. From 2011-2018, he played for Las Palmas in the Segunda division and the .

He helped them gain promotion to the La Liga after 13 years in the 2014-15 season, making 36 appearances that campaign.

Santana, a central midfielder who also plays as a defensive midfielder, made his La Liga debut against and has even scored against once. In 2018, he joined Sporting Gijon who are incidentally owned by City Football Group (CFG) who also owns Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai City will hope Santana plays a key role for the side as they look to embark on an exciting ISL season under the tutelage of new head coach Sergio Lobera.

It must be noted that Santana knows Lobera well, having played under him at Las Palmas between 2012 and 2014.