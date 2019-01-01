2019 SAFF U-18 Championship: India down Bangladesh to lift maiden title

The 2015 runners-up defeated the 2017 runners-up to be crowned champions

A 10-man defeated a 9-man Bangladesh 2-1 in the final of the 2019 SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) U-18 Championship at the APF Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sunday.

Vikram Pratap Singh (2') gave an early lead that was cancelled by Yeasin (38') in a match that saw three sending offs. Gurkirat Singh (India), Md. Fahim and Yeasin (both Bangladesh) saw red during the coarse of the game before Ravi Bahadur Rana (90+1') clinched the late winner.

Floyd Pinto brought Vikram back into the India XI alongside Ricky Shabong while Aman Chetri and Givson Singh made way from the 4-0 win over Maldives in the semi-finals.

Gurkirat headed Thoiba Singh's cross from the right towards Vikram who took the ball at the right side of the box before finishing with a firm right-footed shot in the second minute.

Mayhem followed a foul on Vikram that saw India's Gurkirat and Bangladesh's Md. Fahim, who was already on a yellow, receive the marching order in the 23rd minute.

With both sides reduced to 10 men, India continued to play on the offensive with Vikram blocked out by a defender and Narender Gahlot heading wide from the resultant flagkick while a Thoiba free-kick was tipped over his goal by the Bangladeshi custodian around the half-hour mark.

Bangladesh's celebrations after Yeasin bagged the equaliser from a corner in the 38th minute were cut short as the goalscorer was booked with a second yellow in the match for lifting his shirt after scoring.

India had a man's advantage and squandered their first opportunity in the second half when Muhammed Rafi headed straght to the rival goalkeeper from a Ravi Rana corner before Pinto brought in Givson Singh in place of Jeakson Singh.

It was Rana who fired in the goal that gave India their maiden title from outside the box after a quick throw-in by Givson at the beginning of injury time.

India first XI: Lalbiakhlua Jongte (GK), Muhammed Rafi, Jitendra Singh (C), Narender Gahlot, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ninthoinganba Meetei Khumanthem, Gurkirat Singh, Ricky John Shabong, Jeakson Singh Thanoujam, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Moirangthem Thoiba Singh

Coach: Floyd Pinto.