2018 World Cup title sold at public auction: Mendy gives up glory for 54,000 euros

Former France international Benjamin Mendy has sold his official replica of the 2018 World Cup he won in Russia for 62,200 US dollars, around 54,000 euros. The move has stirred plenty of controversy in football circles.

Parting with the most prized achievement in any footballer's career is far from usual, so the choice may shock some. Yet the 32-year-old left-back put the trophy up for sale as part of the "Global Football Auction, Part Two", organised by the famous American auction house "Goldin", which specialises in sporting memorabilia.

What exactly did Mendy sell?

He did not sell the original trophy kept by FIFA. The item was the official identical replica that FIFA and the French Federation give to each of the world champions as a personal memento.

According to what France's "RMC" reported from the "Sportune" platform, the replica came with a certificate of authenticity signed in Benjamin Mendy's own handwriting, proving its origin.

An engraving commemorates the Moscow final and France's 4-2 win over Croatia. The replica shows slight signs of use and a small crack at its base, confirming that Mendy had kept it on display throughout the past years.

The auction drew notable competition. Bids reached 38 before it closed on 25 July 2026, a few days after Spain were crowned champions of the 2026 World Cup.

Mendy did not stop at the trophy. In the same auction he also offered up the 2018 world champion's ring, the luxury item that Paul Pogba gifted to all his France team-mates after the coronation in Russia.

Rare football items filled the auction organised by "Goldin", among them cards and memorabilia belonging to legends and stars such as Pelé, Lionel Messi, and Lamine Yamal.

From global glory to Poland

A graduate of the Le Havre academy who shone in the shirts of Marseille and Monaco, Mendy became the world's most expensive defender when he moved to Manchester City in the summer of 2017 for 58 million euros.

His career stopped completely in 2021 after accusations of rape. A court cleared him of all charges in July 2023, after two years of suspension and a period spent in pre-trial detention.

Once cleared, he tried to return through Lorient and Zurich without any notable success. He found his new start in Poland by signing for Pogon Szczecin in September 2025, where he recently renewed his contract for an additional year after his team finished last season in ninth place.

Mendy justified his choice of the Polish league in earlier statements in November 2025, saying: "The approach of the Pogon club's management played a pivotal role, and it was essential for me to have enough time to recover my fitness. I felt comfortable there from the very first moment.

And when the coaches showed me videos of our stadium, the fixture schedule and the general atmosphere, I was surprised. People who are not in Poland do not realise how beautiful Polish football is."