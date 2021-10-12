2011-2021: What is India's goalscoring record at international tournaments in the last 11 years?

India registered their first win at the ongoing SAFF Championship 2021 against Nepal on Sunday, thanks to a solitary strike from skipper Sunil Chhetri.

After two disappointing draws in the first two matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the Blue Tigers had to pick up three points and Chhetri's 77th international goal helped his team to remain in the hunt for a SAFF final spot.

Igor Stimac's men have managed to score only two goals in their first three matches of the competition which is their second-worst goalscoring performance in an international tournament in the last 11 years. Since 2011, India took part in 12 multi-nation international tournaments where their worst performance was at the 2012 AFC Challenge Cup where they were ousted from the group stage after losing all three matches without scoring a single goal.

The ongoing SAFF Championship's goalscoring record of India is just behind the 2012 AFC Challenge Cup performance as the Blue Tigers currently have 0.67 goals per game ratio.

India's best-ever goalscoring record was at the 2011 SAFF Championship, under Savio Medeira, where they won the title scoring 16 goals in five matches with goals per game ratio of 3.2. They conceded only two goals in the entire tournament.

Let us find out India's goalscoring record at international tournaments in the last 11 years.

What is India's goalscoring record at international tournaments in the last 11 years?