2011-2021: What is India's goalscoring record at international tournaments in the last 11 years?

Ritabrata Banerjee
Oct 12, 2021 03:34 UTC +00:00
India have scored two goals in three matches in the ongoing SAFF Championship...

India registered their first win at the ongoing SAFF Championship 2021 against Nepal on Sunday, thanks to a solitary strike from skipper Sunil Chhetri.

After two disappointing draws in the first two matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the Blue Tigers had to pick up three points and Chhetri's 77th international goal helped his team to remain in the hunt for a SAFF final spot.

Igor Stimac's men have managed to score only two goals in their first three matches of the competition which is their second-worst goalscoring performance in an international tournament in the last 11 years. Since 2011, India took part in 12 multi-nation international tournaments where their worst performance was at the 2012 AFC Challenge Cup where they were ousted from the group stage after losing all three matches without scoring a single goal.

The ongoing SAFF Championship's goalscoring record of India is just behind the 2012 AFC Challenge Cup performance as the Blue Tigers currently have 0.67 goals per game ratio.

India's best-ever goalscoring record was at the 2011 SAFF Championship, under Savio Medeira, where they won the title scoring 16 goals in five matches with goals per game ratio of 3.2. They conceded only two goals in the entire tournament.

Let us find out India's goalscoring record at international tournaments in the last 11 years.

Tournament GF GA Matches Goals per matches Result
2011 SAFF Championship 16 2 5 3.2 Champion
2012 AFC Challenge Cup 0 8 3 0 Group stage exit
2012 Nehru Cup 7 4 5 1.4 Champion
2013 SAFF Championship 4 5 5 0.8 Runners-up
2015 SAFF Championship 11 4 4 2.75 Champion
2017 Tri-Nation Series 3 2 2 1.5 Champion
2018 Intercontinental Cup 11 2 4 2.75 Champion
2018 SAFF Championship 9 2 4 2.25 Runners-up
2019 Asian Cup 4 4 3 1.33 Group stage exit
2019 King's Cup 2 3 2 1 Third
2019 Intercontinental Cup 5 10 3 1.67 Fourth
2021 SAFF Championship 2 1 3 0.67 Ongoing