"20 years since 2002" - Cafu looks back at Brazil's triumphant campaign ahead of 2022 World Cup

2002 was the first time the World Cup was held in Asia and it was also the last time Brazil won a World Cup...

20 years ago, on 30 June 2002, Brazil emerged triumphant at the Yokohama stadium in Japan to win a record fifth World Cup title.

Legendary full-back Cafu, who led Brazil to the title in 2002, looked back at that night, where the Selecao beat Germany 2-0, with Ronaldo scoring a brace.

Incidentally, it was the first-ever World Cup to be held in Asia and it was also Brazil's last World Cup title. Interestingly, it was also Cafu's third World Cup final on the trot, having featured in the 1994 and 1998 finals as well.

The former AC Milan defender is the only man to play in three World Cup finals. Ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Cafu looked back at the scene of one of the greatest nights in his career.

"I feel very proud and very happy to have represented Brazil and had the opportunity to lift the World Cup. The memories will stay with me for the rest of my life. I feel very happy to have participated in this historic moment," he said.

"When you play in the World Cup, the dream is to become a world champion. I had a dream and it became reality. I’m very proud of what we achieved," Cafu added.

Cafu also compared the 2002 win to the 1994 World Cup victory, adding that the fact that he captained Brazil in the 2002 World Cup made it more special.

"Winning the World Cup at the age of 24 was a dream in 1994. In 2002, we won the trophy for the fifth time and I was the captain – so for me personally, the weight of 2002 is greater."

He further elaborated on that special night from 2002, recalling what he felt and how he motivated his teammates.

"Before the game, all I could think about was winning the World Cup final. We were in a position to achieve our goal. The main memory I have from the game is lifting the trophy, winning the cup for Brazil and celebrating another World Cup title. These are some of the best memories from my career.

"I clearly remember what I said before the game: ‘Don't do anything different from what you've done so far to reach the World Cup final – be the best at what you already do’," he revealed.

Cafu, who is a Qatar 2022 ambassador, felt that the current Brazil team have what it takes to break their 20-year World Cup dought.

"I think it’s a very good team. They have a good mix of youth and experience. The squad has many players that are the main players at their clubs, who have already made history with the national team and are achieving great things at club level. Brazil is in a good position for the World Cup in Qatar – the players are motivated, and I really hope they meet our expectations and have a great tournament."

He singled out players like Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo as players who could make a difference for Tite's side.

Cafu also took the opporutnity to highlight how the upcoming World Cup in Qatar will be a historic occasion and invited fans to come in droves and support their teams.

He said that the Middle-Eastern nation will welcome fans from all over the world with open arms and it was a chance to be part of something historic.

"I think all football fans should travel to Qatar because this is where you will get a chance to attend the FIFA World Cup, the greatest show on Earth. It will also be the first World Cup in the Middle East, so it is an opportunity to be part of something that will be a first in the history of the game. I know from my own experience that everyone will be welcome in Qatar and the country is excited to open its arms to fans from all over the world."