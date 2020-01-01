20th season in professional football for the 'king of football' - A tribute to Lionel Messi

The Argentine wizard has overcome challenges galore in his quest to become the best in the world...

Six Ballon d'Ors, six European Golden Shoes, 10 titles, four UEFA trophies, all-time topscorer in LaLiga and many more other honours - Lionel Messi's achievements in the world of football is truly breathtaking.

The nature of perhaps the greatest footballer ever's accomplishments is simply staggering. And he is by no means done.

The Argentine Wizard is still just 33 and is entering his 20th season in professional football. After having decided to continue with Barcelona for the upcoming season, Messi will be looking forward to setting more records and achieving more silverware to satiate his unending appetite.

The journey has not been easy over the last 19 years for the 'King of Football'. Messi has reached his golden pedestal through sheer hard work, determination and sacrifices. He has had to make hard choices including leaving his homeland for at a tender age of 13.

When he came to Barcelona in 2001, there were naysayers who doubted if he could excel in a foreign country. There were doubts on his physical stature too but the diminutive genius has dispelled them all, in some style. After sparkling for the Barcelona junior teams, he made his Barcelona senior team debut in 2004 and has not looked back since.

From humble beginnings in the streets of Rosario to achieving royalty in Barcelona, Messi's relentless commitment to excellence and an unflinching ambition to be the greatest is there for everyone to see.

“Life is about choices, sacrifices, determination and hard work” - It’s these attributes that has set Messi apart as the world’s greatest player and makes him so widely respected both on and off the field.

