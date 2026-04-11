1860 Munich: all broadcast details at a glance: Which channel or platform is showing TSV’s matches live on TV or via livestream?

TSV 1860 Munich is one of Germany’s most historic football clubs, with a proud Bundesliga heritage. After a recent decline in form, the Munich Lions now compete in the 3. Liga, yet they remain highly appealing thanks to their iconic Giesing stadium and exceptionally loyal fan base.

To find out which channel is showing the 1860 Munich matches, visit SPOX.

For a full broadcast schedule—including both TV channels and live streams—visit SPOX.

Watch 1860 Munich in the 3rd Division on TV and via livestream

The Munich Lions have competed in the 3rd Division for several years, so these broadcasting details also apply to the Giesing-based club. MagentaSport holds the rights to the competition up to and including the 2026/27 season, streaming every match.

A selection of 3. Liga matches are broadcast on regional public service television. When Munich Löwen host a game, Bayrischer Rundfunk (BR) handles the live coverage. Away matches are usually shown on other regional channels. For details, visit the broadcasters’ official websites.

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1860 Munich: all broadcast details at a glance: Which channel shows TSV’s matches live on TV or via livestream? Club profile