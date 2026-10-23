Barcelona head into the Clásico against Real Madrid armed with a remarkable record at the Spotify Camp Nou, which has become a fortress since its reopening. The Catalans have won all 18 of their La Liga matches on home soil there.

Flick's side host their old rivals on Sunday evening in a clash that could prove decisive in the title race. Barcelona sit six points clear of Real Madrid at the top, and their recent home form hands them a serious boost ahead of the showdown.

18 wins and a fearsome attacking record

Since returning to their stadium on 22 November 2025 with a 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona have dominated in the league, racking up 18 straight victories. The latest came in a 3-0 win over Getafe, according to statistics from "Mundo Deportivo".

Across that run, Hansi Flick's players have scored 58 goals and conceded just 11, keeping 10 clean sheets along the way. At a rate of better than three goals a game, the numbers lay bare the side's attacking firepower and their knack for imposing their rhythm in front of their own fans.

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The victories have not been confined to the smaller sides. They have swept aside Atlético Madrid, Real Betis and Sevilla, as well as Espanyol and Villarreal, plus a 2-0 win over Real Madrid themselves last May.

List of Barcelona's 18 wins at the Camp Nou

2025-2026 season

Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Bilbao, 22 November 2025.

Barcelona 3-1 Deportivo Alavés, 28 November 2025.

Barcelona 3-1 Atlético Madrid, 2 December 2025.

Barcelona 2-0 Osasuna, 13 December 2025.

Barcelona 3-0 Real Oviedo, 25 January 2026.

Barcelona 3-0 Real Mallorca, 7 February 2026.

Barcelona 3-0 Levante, 22 February 2026.

Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal, 28 February 2026.

Barcelona 5-2 Sevilla, 15 March 2026.

Barcelona 1-0 Rayo Vallecano, 22 March 2026.

Barcelona 4-1 Espanyol, 11 April 2026.

Barcelona 1-0 Celta Vigo, 22 April 2026.

Barcelona 2-0 Real Madrid, 10 May 2026.

Barcelona 3-1 Real Betis, 17 May 2026.

2026-2027 season

Barcelona 2-0 Athletic Bilbao, 27 August 2026.

Barcelona 5-2 Rayo Vallecano, 31 August 2026.

Barcelona 7-2 Racing Santander, 16 September 2026.

Barcelona 3-0 Getafe, 10 October 2026.

Superiority that goes beyond the league

That home strength stretches well beyond La Liga. The side have won 23 of the 24 official matches played at their stadium since returning to it.

Their only defeat came against Atlético Madrid, a 0-2 loss in the first leg of last season's Champions League quarter-final. Even so, Barcelona won four of their five European matches at home, and they also beat Atlético Madrid 3-0 in the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid face a difficult test

Those numbers leave Real Madrid facing a brutal challenge in the Clásico. Barcelona want to extend their home run and protect their lead at the top, while the visitors aim to break the hosts' grip on their own ground and claw back the gap.

That 2-0 win over Real Madrid at the Camp Nou gives the hosts an added spur heading into Sunday. The showdown, though, will be a fresh test of Barcelona's ability to keep their perfect league record intact, against opponents who know any slip could make their task in the title race far harder.