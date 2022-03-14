‘17 million applications in Phase 1’ - Tickets for Qatar 2022 in huge demand world over

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar, only eight months away, is inching ever closer and the excitement is building among football fans.

Footballing conversations have already started to revolve around the teams who have qualified and the teams who are yet to qualify. With UEFA’s final round of play-offs scheduled toward the end of this month, the buzz around the World Cup is only expected to increase.

With the official draw for the World Cup also set for April 1, conversations around tickets and travel to Qatar will also see an increase in intensity. The demand for tickets has already sky-rocketed, as shown by the first phase of ticket applications that opened on January 20.

An extraordinary 17 million tickets were requested in the first phase of ticket sales for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The highest number of ticket applications came in from Qatar, understandably.

Markets like Argentina, Brazil, England, France, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the USA also had high demand for tickets.

In fact, 1.8 millions tickets were requested for the 2022 World Cup final, set to be held in the 80000-capacity Lusail stadium. Of course, only a portion of the total available tickets for the World Cup have been allotted by FIFA after the first phase.

This demand for tickets has come even without the schedule being confirmed. Now, the second phase of the tickets will be opened after the draw is held on April 1. Tickets will be issued on a first-come-first-served basis in this phase.

Given the demand witnessed during the first phase, it is safe to say that one can expect a huge increase in the same during the second phase. Interestingly, the upcoming play-off rounds will decide if Cristiano Ronaldo will be featuring in the World Cup too.

If Portugal makes it through the qualifiers, Qatar 2022 could possibly be the 37-year-old’s last World Cup. And that would make travelling to Qatar 2022 an enticing prospect for his considerable number of fans around the world.

Interestingly, it could also be the last World Cup for another superstar in Lionel Messi. However, the PSG attacker has already confirmed his participation in Qatar with Argentina. Fans of Messi are also excited about witnessing their favourite star getting another shot at World Cup glory.

Indian fans, especially, will view Qatar 2022 as a great opportunity to experience all the star power of a World Cup. The geographical proximity with Qatar and the excellent air connectivity with Doha further enhances that prospect. All in all, the demand for the Qatar 2022 tickets is only set to shoot through the roof, not just in India but world over.