11 versions of Ronaldo: Portugal's players recreate Cristiano in an exceptional way

The newspaper "Record" reported that every Portugal player walked out at the Braga stadium wearing the number 7 shirt, with the name "Ronaldo" on the back.

The starters wore Cristiano Ronaldo's number 7 in tribute to their former captain, keeping it on even after the Portuguese anthem had played.

Then the whistle blew. Everything returned to normal, and the players switched back to their usual match shirts.

Over at "The Guardian", the story was that Portugal had made a permanent change to the design of the number 7 shirt. The move honours Ronaldo's legacy and ties the number forever to the greatest football icon in the country's history.

Ronaldo's international career spanned 23 years. He played 246 matches and scored 146 goals before announcing his retirement from the national team on 5 November, following a dispute with coach Jorge Jesus.

His last appearance in a Portugal shirt came on 24 September, in the 1-0 home win over Wales in the UEFA Nations League.

Ahead of the match against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League, Portugal unveiled a new and unique design for the iconic number 7 shirt on their account on X, determined to immortalise the version Ronaldo wore.

That simple change to the number 7 recognises a career in which the Portuguese star broke the all-time record for the most goals scored at men's national team level.

He also led his country to its first major title, European Championship glory in 2016, before adding two UEFA Nations League crowns in 2019 and 2025.

For 20 years of a 23-year Portugal career, Ronaldo wore that iconic number 7 shirt.

The national team wrote across their social media accounts: "It is time for a new number 7 to appear, because there is a number that will remain immortal forever."

A goat emoji followed, a nod to "Greatest Of All Time", the phrase abbreviated in English as GOAT.

The post also carried a video clip showing a horizontal line added through the number 7, matching the common European way of writing the figure. The message was clear: Ronaldo's successors inherit a heavy legacy when they pull on the same number.