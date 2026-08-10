Arsenal face an uphill battle to sign Juventus star Kenan Yildiz. The Italian club have settled their stance on the player's future amid growing interest from the Gunners, who are hunting a top-quality left winger before the summer transfer window closes.

Reinforcing the attack sits at the top of Arsenal's priorities, with Mikel Arteta chasing a player capable of making a difference and raising the team's quality. Juventus, though, appear ready to slam the door on any attempt to sign Yildiz, even if the offer tops 100 million euros.

The London club had been prepared to pay around 80 million pounds for Morgan Rogers. Then came a major blow, as Chelsea wrapped up the deal for 117 million pounds.

With Rogers gone, Arsenal turned their attention to Vinicius Junior, especially after the player rejected an offer to renew his contract with Real Madrid.

Arteta had already held direct talks with the Brazilian star's representatives, and Vinicius seriously considered a move to Arsenal. But his priority always remained staying at Real Madrid, and he ended up signing a new six-year contract with the Spanish club.

Kenan Yildiz enters Arteta's plans

With the Vinicius file closed, Arsenal went back to the drawing board, and the name of Kenan Yildiz emerged strongly within the English club's plans.

Italian press reports revealed that Arsenal placed the Juventus star among their most prominent targets, hoping to hand Arteta a major attacking signing before the window shuts.

Yildiz is seen as a suitable alternative to Vinicius. He can play on the left wing, but he can also operate as a playmaker behind the striker, giving Arteta considerable tactical flexibility.

The main problem lies in Juventus' stance. They do not appear ready to negotiate over the player's departure.

According to an update published by "TEAMtalk", Juventus rejected Arsenal's offer and confirmed that Yildiz is "untouchable". The club do not wish to part with him whatever the value of the offer.

Last June, the report indicated, Arsenal enquired about the possibility of signing the Turkish international, before renewing their interest strongly in recent weeks.

Juventus consider Yildiz one of the most important elements of their future project. The club want to build the team around the player, one of the most prominent talents in their ranks and their most influential figure.

This fits Juventus' desire to restore their standing and return to competing for titles, with retaining Yildiz an essential step in that plan.

A new contract strengthens Juventus' position

Last February, Juventus secured Yildiz's future by signing him to a new four-year contract, handing the club an extremely strong negotiating position.

As things stand, Arsenal would need to submit an offer that far exceeds the 100 million euro barrier before Juventus even consider opening the door to the departure of the 21-year-old.

The Italian club do not view Yildiz as a player they can sell for a quick profit. They see him as one of the pillars on which to build their future project.

Given the difficulty of landing Yildiz, Arsenal have a number of alternatives, headed by Bradley Barcola, Nico Williams and Iliman Ndiaye.

Contact has already been made with Barcola's representatives, in an attempt to snatch the player from Liverpool, who are also in negotiations to sign him.

Paris Saint-Germain, though, are holding out for a huge sum of up to 150 million euros, around 128 million pounds, to let the French player go.