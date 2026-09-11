Ivan Toney has broken the record of his Syrian predecessor Omar Al Somah. The England and Al-Ahli forward reached his tenth goal of the current Saudi Roshn League season.

Al-Ahli hosted Al-Hazm today, Friday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the seventh round of the Roshn League fixtures.

Toney put Al-Ahli 2-0 up against Al-Hazm in the 32nd minute, converting a penalty he won himself.

The England forward struck again in the final minute of the first half for his second goal and his side's third. The goalkeeper saved a shot from Saleh Abu Al-Shamat, and the ball fell to Toney in front of an empty net.

That took him to ten goals for the season and left him top of the scoring charts by a full six-goal margin over his nearest challenger.

The 30-year-old racked up those 10 goals in just the first 7 rounds, his best start with Al-Ahli since joining from Brentford in the summer of 2024.

Compare that with his previous returns. Toney did not reach his tenth goal until after 17 matches in the 2024-2025 season, and needed 13 matches to manage the same last season.

He also matched a historic record held by Omar Al Somah, the only player to score 10 goals in the first 7 rounds of the Saudi League since the start of the 2009-2010 season.

The Syrian forward set that record at Al-Ahli too, specifically in the first 7 rounds of the 2016-2017 season, according to the Opta statistics network.

For all his goals, Toney has never been crowned the Saudi League's top scorer. He finished runner-up to Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo two seasons ago and to Al-Qadsiah's Julian Quinones of Mexico last season.

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