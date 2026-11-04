CAF have unveiled their shortlists for the 2026 awards honouring Africa's best club and best national team, with Arab clubs and nations featuring heavily.

Ten clubs make the cut for the best club prize. South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, who lifted the CAF Champions League, lead the way alongside CAF Confederation Cup winners USM Alger.

Fellow Algerians CR Belouizdad also feature, as do three Moroccan sides: AS FAR, Olympic Safi and Renaissance Berkane.

Completing the list are Egypt's Zamalek, AS Maniema Union of DR Congo, Sudan's Al-Hilal and Tunisia's Esperance.

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The nominees for the best national team in Africa 2026 award

Ten teams go head to head for the best national team gong. Morocco, crowned champions at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, headline the field with runners-up Senegal close behind. Egypt earn their place after reaching the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup, while Cape Verde make the list having reached the round of 32 at a World Cup for the first time in their history. Algeria and Tunisia round out the strongest names.

Ghana, Ivory Coast, DR Congo and South Africa complete the shortlist.

CAF will stage the 2026 awards ceremony on 7 December in the Nigerian city of Lagos, naming the winners across the various categories once the nomination stage wraps up.

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