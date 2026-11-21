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Arsenal have been rocked by a fresh injury concern after David Raya was forced off during Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United. The Spanish goalkeeper, who has been a mainstay for the Gunners, appeared to suffer a shoulder problem that left him unable to complete the match at St James' Park.

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Arteta provides worrying Raya update

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Arteta has admitted he is concerned following an injury to Raya during the Gunners' 2-2 draw against Newcastle on Saturday. The Spanish international, who has established himself as a vital cog in the North London side's defensive unit, was forced to leave the pitch in the second half.

The incident occurred following a collision with William Osula, and despite receiving initial treatment on the field, Raya remained in visible discomfort and was ultimately replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Speaking to the media after the full-time whistle, Arteta did not hide his apprehension regarding the goalkeeper's status. The Arsenal boss explained: "Unfortunately, he had to come off, which is not good news. He will have an MRI assessment tomorrow, but at the moment I don't know."

Gunners held in Tyneside thriller

The injury overshadowed a pulsating encounter at St James' Park where Arsenal twice led but were forced to settle for a point. Eberechi Eze had given the visitors a deserved lead in the first half after a dominant opening period, but the momentum shifted after the interval.

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Harvey Barnes and Malik Thiaw turned the game on its head for the Magpies, before Noni Madueke rescued a draw for the Gunners with 12 minutes remaining. Arteta expressed frustration that his side failed to kill the game when they were in control during the first 45 minutes.

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Reflecting on the performance and the result, the manager suggested that his side had let a victory slip away. "My feeling is that we have lost two points today," he stated during his post-match press conference. He praised the initial intensity shown by his players but lamented the second-half drop in levels that allowed Newcastle back into the contest.

Waiting for the scan results

The focus now turns to the medical department as they wait for the results of Raya's MRI. Arteta confirmed the uncertainty surrounding the specific nature of the ailment, though it appeared to be centered on the shoulder area.

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When pressed on the details of how the injury occurred, Arteta noted: "It was a knock, I don’t know how it happened or what the injury is - we’ll have to wait and see. We know how important David is for us, but tomorrow we’ll have more news."

Losing Raya for a sustained period would be a significant setback for Arsenal's ambitions this season. The 29-year-old has been praised for his command of the penalty area and his distribution, qualities that helped Arsenal maintain one of the best defensive records in the league.