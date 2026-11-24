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Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino has hit out at the officiating standards in the Premier League after Leny Yoro’s red card against Liverpool was rescinded. Despite the disciplinary boost, the Argentine remains frustrated that the initial error drastically altered the course of their recent 4-0 defeat at Anfield.

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Pochettino demands answers over VAR failure

Pochettino has expressed his deep frustration following the news that Leny Yoro’s red card against Liverpool has been overturned. The French defender was dismissed just six minutes into the North West derby for a challenge on Alexander Isak, a decision that left United playing with ten men for the vast majority of the contest.

The Argentine manager did not hold back when discussing the role of the Video Assistant Referee in the controversial incident. "Very disappointed because I think this kind of thing never can happen. The referee can make a mistake but if we have VAR what were they doing? We need to take time to review the situation. If we have VAR, what were they doing? What were they doing?"

Pochettino’s disbelief stems from the fact that the suspension has been completely quashed after a claim of wrongful dismissal, confirming the error was significant enough to be corrected after the fact.

Frustration over lost points at Anfield

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For Pochettino, the successful appeal provides little comfort given the final result of the match. United suffered a bruising 4-0 defeat, a scoreline heavily influenced by the early numerical disadvantage. The manager pointed out that while Yoro is now available for future selection, the opportunity to compete fairly at Anfield has already been lost.

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"Now, the three points, where are the three points?" he questioned, highlighting the irreversible damage the early red card caused to his side's tactical plan and overall performance during the match.

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"The ball was going to the keeper. I think in that situation if you review the VAR you can see, like we see on the cameras now, that he [Leny Yoro] never had the intention to connect with [Alexander] Isak. The striker saw that the ball was going to the keeper and he delayed a little bit of his run and goes down," the United boss added during his analysis of the specific incident.

Looking ahead to Sporting and Brentford

Despite the lingering anger over the Liverpool result, United must quickly pivot to a heavy schedule including a Champions League trip to Portugal. Pochettino was quick to dismiss any suggestions that his squad is mentally fragile following the heavy defeat.

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"We are not fragile. We are a strong team. They showed that last season, capable to finish third. Now we are playing in Champions League because of the performance of them. Things sometimes happen in football for different reasons. Now we need to identify why and we are working on it. I think we are going to turn around that situation," he stated confidently.

The focus now shifts to a European clash against Sporting CP on Wednesday followed by a return to domestic action at Old Trafford. "At Manchester United it's about winning every single game. we have a great mentality. but there are things we need to improve. we need to be our identity. It's not only to play high, but a sense of what the game demands," the manager concluded ahead of the trip to Lisbon.