"I was happy about it!" - Cristiano Ronaldo's mum launches stunning attack on Portugal after Denmark humiliation

Share Follow GOAL on Google

The fallout from Portugal's dismal 4-1 defeat to Denmark has taken an extraordinary turn as Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, launched a scathing assessment of the national team. In a series of explosive comments, she admitted to taking pleasure in the humiliation after claiming her son was treated poorly before his international retirement.

Advertisement

A mother's fury after Copenhagen collapse

Getty Images

The Portuguese national team was left reeling following a heavy 4-1 loss against Denmark, a result that marked a difficult start to life without their talismanic former captain. While the defeat caused widespread concern among the fanbase, Aveiro took a much more confrontational stance, suggesting that the team got exactly what they deserved. Her frustrations appear to stem from the manner in which the five-time Ballon d'Or winner concluded his record-breaking international career under the current regime.

Speaking at an event at Sporting CP, Aveiro did not hide her satisfaction at seeing the Selecao struggle on the pitch. "The defeat was well deserved, and I was happy about it," she said to The media. These comments have sent shockwaves through the Portuguese sports media, particularly given the status of her son as the nation's greatest-ever player. The 41-year-old forward recently called time on his journey with the national side, but the bitterness surrounding his exit remains a major talking point for his family.

Allegations of disrespect within the squad

Beyond the scoreline, Aveiro’s anger focused on the perceived lack of appreciation shown to the Al-Nassr superstar during his final months with the setup. She specifically took aim at a recent tribute organized for the striker, which she felt was handled poorly by the federation. The legendary number seven, who earned 234 caps and scored 146 goals for his country, deserved a more personal send-off according to his mother. She argued that "the tribute should have been paid in his presence," rather than in the manner it was eventually conducted.

The criticism did not stop at the administrative level, as Aveiro launched a direct attack on the players who shared the dressing room with her son. She accused his former colleagues of failing to support a player who led them to Euro 2016 and Nations League glory. She was quoted as saying: "With the national team, he was not respected, not even by his team-mates." This stunning claim suggests a significant rift behind the scenes during the final chapter of Ronaldo's 23-year international odyssey, which began back in August 2003.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jorge Jesus responds to explosive claims

Getty Images

While the atmosphere surrounding the national team grows increasingly toxic, Aveiro suggested that only one club truly understands her son's legacy. She pointed to Sporting CP, the club where Ronaldo's professional journey began, as the only institution capable of showing him the correct level of reverence. She insisted: "It’s here, at Sporting, that we’re going to pay tribute to him. Here, they recognise his worth." This sentiment further isolates the current national team management, including head coach Jorge Jesus, who had a well-publicized falling out with the player before his retirement.

Despite the provocations, Jorge Jesus attempted to take the high road when asked about the comments during a press conference. The 72-year-old manager, who recently saw his side struggle defensively in the absence of their veteran leader, refused to engage in a public dispute. Jesus noted: "Now do I have to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother? My mother too. Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother is a lady I respect greatly. A mother is still a mother, there’s nothing you can do about it. I understand her statements." His refusal to strike back may calm the immediate storm, but the shadows of Ronaldo's exit continue to loom large over Portugal's future.