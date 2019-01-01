Live Scores
News
Live Scores
Leagues & Cups
All Leagues & Cups
Premier League
UEFA Champions League
Primera División
Indian Super League
Serie A
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
UEFA Europa League
FA Cup
League Cup
I-League
Copa del Rey
AFC Asian Cup
Coppa Italia
WC Qualification Asia
WC Qualification Europe
Transfers
Teams
NXGN
English
Pick Your Language
Pick Your English Edition
Back
Other English editions
Deutsch
English
Español
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Magyar
Nederlands
Português
Türkçe
Việt Nam
العربية
ไทย
한국어
日本語
简体中文
繁體中文
Back
Back
English global
Other English editions
Australia
Bahrain
Ghana
India
Ireland
Kenya
Kuwait
Malaysia
Nigeria
Oman
Philippines
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
South Africa
Tanzania
UK
United Arab Emirates
USA
Pune City
PUN
Today
20:30
0 - 0
Chennai City
CHE
Kalinga Stadium
Preview
Details
Details
Preview
Details
Pune City v Chennai City Live Commentary,
31/03/19
Brought to you by
Key Events
0
0
0
0
More
Stats
Possession
%
%
0
0
Shots Off Target
Shots On Target
0
0
Total Passes
0
0
More
More
More
Commentary
Chennai City FC's biggest threat is there attacking trio of Sandro, Pedro and Nestor. After tormenting defences in the I-League, its their turn now to prove their worth against ISL sides. Will the Spanish magic continue for Chennai?
FC Pune City underwent a huge change in their fortunes this season in the ISL after Phil Brown took charge of the team in January after the Asian Cup break. The English manager recently signed a contract extension with the club.
Incidentally, this is the same tournament last season where coach Akbar Nawaz began his journey with the Southern outfit. While Chennai were ousted from the qualifying stage last time, a lot has change in this one year.
Champions of India Chennai City FC will look to make it a double as they play the quarterfinal of the Super Cup 2019 against FC Pune City tonight.
Chenna City XI: Mauro Boerchio; Edwin Vanspaul, Tarif Akhand, Gaurav Bora, Ajithkumar Kamaraj; Michael Regin, Charles Lourdusamy; Sandro Rodriguez, Nestor Gordillo; Ameeruddin Mohaideen, Pedro Manzi.
Pune City XI: Kamaljit Singh; Martin Diaz, Matt Mills, Gurtej Singh; Nikhill Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Adil Khan, M. Yasir; Marcelinho.
Team news!
Hello and welcome to LIVE Match Centre of Super Cup 2019 quarterfinal clash between FC Pune City and Chennai City FC at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.
Comments
(
)
Close
Commentary