Chennai City FC's biggest threat is there attacking trio of Sandro, Pedro and Nestor. After tormenting defences in the I-League, its their turn now to prove their worth against ISL sides. Will the Spanish magic continue for Chennai?
FC Pune City underwent a huge change in their fortunes this season in the ISL after Phil Brown took charge of the team in January after the Asian Cup break. The English manager recently signed a contract extension with the club.
Incidentally, this is the same tournament last season where coach Akbar Nawaz began his journey with the Southern outfit. While Chennai were ousted from the qualifying stage last time, a lot has change in this one year.
Champions of India Chennai City FC will look to make it a double as they play the quarterfinal of the Super Cup 2019 against FC Pune City tonight.
Chenna City XI: Mauro Boerchio; Edwin Vanspaul, Tarif Akhand, Gaurav Bora, Ajithkumar Kamaraj; Michael Regin, Charles Lourdusamy; Sandro Rodriguez, Nestor Gordillo; Ameeruddin Mohaideen, Pedro Manzi.
Pune City XI: Kamaljit Singh; Martin Diaz, Matt Mills, Gurtej Singh; Nikhill Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Adil Khan, M. Yasir; Marcelinho.
Team news!
Hello and welcome to LIVE Match Centre of Super Cup 2019 quarterfinal clash between FC Pune City and Chennai City FC at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.
