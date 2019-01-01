News
Live Scores
Odisha
ODI
22'
0 - 0
ATK
ATK
Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex
Details
Odisha v ATK Live Commentary,
24/11/19
Key Events
15'
A. Edathodika
Yellow Card
0
0
0
1
Stats
Possession
%
%
2
0
Shots Off Target
Shots On Target
1
0
Total Passes
148
80
Commentary
20'
The teams have taken a safety-first approach as both the sides are seen pressing each other out at the middle of the pitch.
17'
Daniel comes very close to score after he dribbles past three defenders in the box and takes a shot but it fails to trouble Arindam in the end. Could have been one of the best goals of the ISL this season. Silky skills from the youngster.
16'
Chance for Odisha as Nandha attempts a header from Guedes' corner but the ball goes wide!
A. Edathodika
Yellow Card
15'
Yellow card Anas Edathodika
15'
Guedes takes the free-kick but ATK backline clears it comfortably.
14'
Sarangi and Jerry exchanges pass on the right flank but before the Odisha right-back could cross Anas tackles him in a poor manner to give away a free-kick.
12'
Roy Krishna and Javi Hernandez exchange a one-two and the Spanish midfielder tries to enter the box but gets blocked at the edge of the box. Krishna wins the ball back and forwards it to Prabir on the right who in turn returns the ball to Krishna. The Fijian striker tries to enter the box with a solo effort but gets blocked by three Odisha defenders.
9'
Krishna wins the ball near the centre circle and finds Soosairaj on the left flank. The wing-back tries to outpace Subham Sarangi but fails to keep control of the ball as Sarangi clears it for a corner.
8'
Roy Krishna tries to build a quick counter-attack down the left flank after Nandha's corner goes straight to the Fijian striker. Krishna tries to find Williams with a cross-field pass but Tebar intercepts the ball in the middle.
5'
Too many mispasses from both sides at the middle of the pitch at the moment. ATK are building the momentum but failing to keep control of the ball in the final third.
4'
Santana attempts a shot at goal from the edge of the box but the ball goes above the crossbar!
2'
First attack from ATK as Jayesh Rane finds Roy Krishna who sends a through ball for Michael Soosairaj on the left flank but Soosairaj's cross goes out of play.
1'
Kick-off! We are underway in Pune.
We are all set for an exciting clash as ISL action returns to the Balewadi Stadium, Pune.
Antonio Habas, on the other hand, did not make any changed in the ATK XI which had defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-1 in their last match.
Four changes in Odisha XI from the Kerala Blasters game. Arshdeep Singh replaces Francisco Dorronsoro in the goal. Carlos Delgado replaces Rana Gharami in central defence. Martin Guedes replaces Vinit Rai in central midfied and Daniel Lalhimpuia comes in place of Xisco Hernandez.
ATK subs: Dheeraj Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Sumit Rathi, Sehnaj Singh, Balwant Singh, Edu Garcia, Jobby Justin.
Odisha subs: Francisco Dorronsoro, Gaurav Bora, Rana Gharami, Bikramjit Singh, Xisco Hernandez, Romeo Fernandes, Seiminmang Machong.
ATK XI: Arindam Bhattacharya; Pritam Kotal, Agus Iniguez, Anas Edathodika; Prabir Das, Jayesh Rane, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj; David Williams, Roy Krishna.
Odisha XI: Arshdeep Singh; Subham Sarangi, Carlos Delgado, Diawandou Diagne, Narayan Das; Marcos Tebar, Martin Guedes; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Daniel Lalhimpuia, Nandhakumar Sekar; Aridane Santana.
Hello and welcome to LIVE match centre of the Odisha FC vs ATK clash at the Balewadi Stadium Stadium, Pune.
