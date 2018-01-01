9:57 PM 22/12/18

A late penalty that was converted by Kofi Tetteh propelled Real Kashmir to just one point below league leaders Chennai City...

Runaway leaders Chennai City were handed a major blow to their I-League title hopes as Real Kashmir defeated them for the first time this season by the slightest of margins at the JL Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore on Saturday.



Kofi Tetteh converted a controversial penalty kick in the 78th minute to throw the title race wide open as the team from the valley moved up to 2nd on the table, just a point behind the southerners.



The hosts made just one change from the starting line-up that was involved in a 0-0 draw against defending champions Minerva Punjab. Pravitto Raju came on for Charles Lourduswamy. Real Kashmir made a host of changes after their 1-1 draw away against Gokulam Kerala FC. Farhan Ganie, Muhammed Hammad and Danish Farooq started at the cost of Mason Robertson, Khalid Qayoom and Nagen Tamang.

Chennai dominated the possession during the initial stages of the game, however very little of the 78% possession was meaningful or threatening. The visitors created quite a few chances but failed to convert any as a result of poor touches and decision making.

In the 23rd minute, Kofi Tetteh made a mockery of the Chennai City midfielder before hurrying a shot and wasting the opportunity. Minutes later, Chennai City’s custodian Santana was forced to a double save to deny a hurried shot from Surchandra Singh and the follow-up by Bazie Armand.

For all their possessional dominance, Chennai City FC were lucky to be level with the visitors as the teams entered the break.

In the second half, the hosts attacked with intent but failed to really threaten the Real Kashmir keeper mainly due to bad touches by Nestor Gordillo and Pedro Manzhi.

Just after an hour of play, the visitors saw luck turn away as Gnohore Krizko’s volley hit the frame of the goal with his half-volley.

In the 75th minute, Gaurav Bora brought down Krizo in the area and Real Kashmir were handed a penalty and hence a chance to become the first team to inflict a defeat on the league leaders. Tetteh had to take the resulting spot-kick twice after the first one was disallowed. However, the Ghanian beat Bilal Khan on both occasions to give his side a late lead.

The hosts almost drew level in the last play of the game after a long ball from Edwin Vanspaul found Manzi who was in a very promising position. The Spaniard saw his header beat the keeper and then graze the crossbar before bouncing back into play.

Real Kashmir opened up the title race with this win and the result remains a fair reflection of the game.