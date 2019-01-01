News
Live Scores
Leagues & Cups
All Leagues & Cups
Premier League
UEFA Champions League
Primera División
Indian Super League
Serie A
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
UEFA Europa League
FA Cup
League Cup
I-League
Copa del Rey
Coppa Italia
WC Qualification Asia
WC Qualification Europe
Transfers
Teams
Tables
NXGN
English
Pick Your Language
Pick Your English Edition
Back
Other English editions
Deutsch
English
Español
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Magyar
Nederlands
Português
Türkçe
Việt Nam
العربية
ไทย
한국어
日本語
简体中文
繁體中文
Back
Back
English global
Other English editions
Australia
Bahrain
Cameroon
Ghana
India
Ireland
Kenya
Kuwait
Malaysia
Nigeria
Oman
Philippines
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
South Africa
Tanzania
Uganda
UK
United Arab Emirates
USA
Live Scores
ATK
ATK
Today
19:30
0 - 0
Hyderabad
HYD
Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium)
Preview
Lineups
Details
Videos
Details
Preview
Lineups
Details
Videos
ATK v Hyderabad Live Commentary,
25/10/19
Brought to you by
Key Events
0
0
0
0
More
Stats
Possession
%
%
0
0
Shots Off Target
Shots On Target
0
0
Total Passes
0
0
More
More
More
Commentary
Team news in.
Hello and welcome to the match centre of the Indian Super League clash between ATK and Hyderabad FC in Kolkata.
Comments
(
)
Close
Commentary