Roma and the Italy national team have brought intense emotions, expectations he saw coming to varying degrees, and bonds broken and repaired. The memories have stayed with him. Nicolò Zaniolo, in an exclusive interview with Calciomercato e Goal, looked back on his time at Roma and his continuing dream of playing for Italy. His choices, including some he would not make again, have shaped him. Above all, he wants to play for the Azzurri at a World Cup. That remains his career's biggest priority.





Read here about Udinese, the rumours about AC Milan and a contract renewal, and curiosities about the Udinese squad







Read here about playing abroad, Mourinho and Leao