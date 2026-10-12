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Zaniolo to CM: “Roma was the best experience. There are many things I wouldn’t do again. I want to earn my place at the World Cup with Italy. Gasperini? A visionary”

N. Zaniolo
Italy
Roma
Udinese
Originals

The second part of the exclusive interview with the Juventus striker.

Roma and the Italy national team have brought intense emotions, expectations he saw coming to varying degrees, and bonds broken and repaired. The memories have stayed with him. Nicolò Zaniolo, in an exclusive interview with Calciomercato e Goal, looked back on his time at Roma and his continuing dream of playing for Italy. His choices, including some he would not make again, have shaped him. Above all, he wants to play for the Azzurri at a World Cup. That remains his career's biggest priority.


Read here about Udinese, the rumours about AC Milan and a contract renewal, and curiosities about the Udinese squad



Read here about playing abroad, Mourinho and Leao

  • Mancini’s new Azzurri era

    Your injury, which you're receiving treatment for, forced you to leave the national team's training camp. What was the mood in the group at Coverciano? How do you see this new chapter for Italy?

    "The national team must be a constant goal and dream for every Italian footballer, because when you wear the Italy shirt you represent an entire nation. In the few days I was there, I immediately sensed the desire to do well, to make a fresh start and to take Italy back where they belong. Head coach Mancini quickly put his stamp on the team, and I'm confident this new chapter will bring great satisfaction. As for me and my future, I know that wearing the Italy shirt is a privilege that has to be earned; the pitch is the best judge."

  • Regret over Zenica?

    Do you regret not being in Zenica and, as a result, missing the last World Cup?

    "More than a personal regret, it's a regret for all Italians. It didn't matter who was on the pitch; what mattered was getting there, and we didn't manage it. Now we roll up our sleeves: in four years, there will be another chance. A new cycle has begun, and we hope this is the time we bring Italy back to the stage where they belong."

  • World Cup the target. We’d all like the Serie A title, but...

    What goals have you set yourself for the future and with Udinese?

    "I always set myself short-term goals. Right now, I just want to get back on the pitch and compete at my level with Udinese. My biggest dream remains to play in a World Cup with Italy. With the club, the aim is to equal or better last year's 50 points. Can we talk about Europe? We have to be humble. I can tell you that we would certainly like to win the Serie A title, but we're not the only ones... The team are strong, we can achieve great things, but there are many well-equipped sides, and we need to be realistic."


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  • THE ROLE

    Your role in Udine and with the national team has changed a lot over time. Would "a number 10 deployed in attack" accurately describe you today?

    "I've played a lot of roles in my career: I started as a central midfielder, on the side of midfield, before moving to the right at Roma. Injuries have taken away some of the explosiveness I had when covering the whole flank and pushed me further inside. I think attacking midfield is the perfect fit for me: I need to see the goal in front of me, not have it behind me. I can shoot from distance and set up my team-mates: those are all qualities I have."

  • Roma, the most beautiful experience; many things I wouldn’t do again

    You mentioned Roma. If you could go back, is there anything you would change about the choices you made or, more generally, your experience at Roma?

    "My time at Roma was one of the most important and instructive periods of my life. I carry great joys with me, winning the Conference League, making my debut at the Bernabéu, scoring my first Serie A goal against Sassuolo, but also disappointments. I left many friends in Rome, my wife is from Rome, my first child was born there... we're even thinking of moving back there when my career ends. Perhaps there are many things I wouldn't do again, but without those mistakes and serious injuries such as the cruciate ligament injuries, I wouldn't be the person and athlete I am today. They taught me to look after my body, my diet and injury prevention. These days, I don't go onto the pitch without doing injury-prevention work. I was sorry to end my relationship somewhat abruptly with everyone at Roma, whom I still cheer on and support"


  • Roma are daring to dream big under Gasperini, who coached you at Atalanta. What do you remember of him? Can we talk about the Scudetto?

    "Gasperini is an incredible manager. He gets 120% out of every player and makes you soar physically and mentally. At Atalanta, I was coming back from a problem with my fifth metatarsal and couldn't fully meet his demands, but I had the honour of being coached by a visionary like him. Wherever he goes, he leaves his mark, and Roma are flying this year. They can certainly have their say in the race for the Scudetto."