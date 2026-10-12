Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
cm grafica Zaniolo terza
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Zaniolo to CM: “Leao was right to go to Galatasaray. I wanted the Premier League; it’s the NBA of football. Mourinho is a magician, there’s a backstory...”

Aston Villa
Galatasaray
Transfers
Roma
Udinese
AC Milan
N. Zaniolo
J. Mourinho
R. Leao

Part three of the exclusive interview with the Juventus forward.

From Roma to Turkey via England and the Premier League, Nicolò Zaniolo has tested himself against Europe's elite. From his relationship with José Mourinho, to his spell with Aston Villa in a league like "the NBA of football", the Udinese forward told Calciomercato e Goal exclusively how he has challenged himself in different settings. Of all the stadiums he has experienced, Galatasaray's stood out as one of the most intense. Now Rafael Leao has ended up there. Was it the right choice?


Read the section on Udinese, the rumours about AC Milan and a contract renewal, and insights into the Juventus squad here


Roma and dreams with Italy: read the section here


  • Mourinho

    You excelled under José Mourinho. He's still the manager under whom you recorded your most goals and assists in a season. What makes him truly "Special"?

    "Mourinho is 'Special' in everything: in how he manages people, on the pitch, in how he sees the game. There are so many stories I could tell... One example? It's about the Conference final. I was in contention with another player for a place, and his entire staff advised him to play the other player instead of me. But Mourinho replied: 'No, Nicolò has to play tomorrow because he scores goals.' Other times, he'd come into the dressing room and say: 'Tomorrow we'll start strongly, put them under pressure and go 1-0 up.' And the next day we'd start strongly and go 1-0 up. He's a master. Off the pitch, he's helped me enormously. We're still in touch on WhatsApp; sometimes he messages me, sometimes I message him. The fact that a manager who has coached world-class players takes the time, of his own accord, to ask how I am shows the greatness of the man even before the coach."


  • Aston Villa and the Premier League

    Did you expect to do better during your spell at Aston Villa? How did you find the Premier League, and what, if anything, didn't work out?

    "The Premier League is the NBA of football, and honestly, playing there was a dream of mine. I also thought my style was perfect for that kind of football. At first, I played regularly in what was an incredible season, which we ended by qualifying for the Champions League. But there was huge competition up front, with players like Diaby, Watkins, Rogers and Bailey. The standard was extremely high. I also needed time to adapt on the pitch and in everyday life, including culturally. And I have to be honest: I missed Italy a lot. Even so, I think I had some great moments, such as starting in a 2-0 win against Arsenal. It was an experience that enriched me personally, and I'm pleased to have helped a club as important as Aston Villa qualify for the Champions League."

  • Stadiums close to our hearts

    You've played in some iconic, hugely important stadiums. Which left the biggest impression on you? Galatasaray's, perhaps, for the atmosphere?

    "That's true (laughs, ed.). I've played in fantastic stadiums such as Anfield, Old Trafford, San Siro and the Olimpico... At Galatasaray, the support is unreal. You can't hear a team-mate a metre away and have to speak into his ear. Every match, there are 50,000 or 60,000 fired-up fans; it always feels like a Champions League final. And of course, the Olimpico... I don't even need to say it: when the crowd get behind you, it feels as though you start 1-0 up. But the stadium that has stayed with me most is the Bernabéu. Playing a Real Madrid-Roma match there, my first official match at that level, is something I'll never forget."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • Leao to Galatasaray? He did well

    Leao moved from AC Milan to Galatasaray in the last transfer window. Having played there yourself, do you think he made the right decision?

    "I think so. Leao is a world-class player, one of the best wingers around. Galatasaray are a prestigious club who play in the Champions League, and Turkish football is growing enormously by bringing in stars such as Osimhen and Sané. If he had the opportunity to play for Galatasaray and play in the Champions League with them, he certainly made the right decision. I wish him all the best and hope he keeps enjoying himself and showing everyone how good he is, because even though I don't know him personally, I instinctively like him."