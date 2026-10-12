From Roma to Turkey via England and the Premier League, Nicolò Zaniolo has tested himself against Europe's elite. From his relationship with José Mourinho, to his spell with Aston Villa in a league like "the NBA of football", the Udinese forward told Calciomercato e Goal exclusively how he has challenged himself in different settings. Of all the stadiums he has experienced, Galatasaray's stood out as one of the most intense. Now Rafael Leao has ended up there. Was it the right choice?





Read the section on Udinese, the rumours about AC Milan and a contract renewal, and insights into the Juventus squad here





Roma and dreams with Italy: read the section here



