For Nicolò Zaniolo, the focus is on the present, his ambitions and proving his worth. He has twice chosen to start afresh with Udinese. A year ago, he returned home looking for consistency and a chance to make his mark. This summer, after weeks of extensive discussions, he chose to stay at Udinese and dream bigger.

The Italian forward discussed his time in Friuli, his personal and team goals and a few interests off the pitch in an exclusive, wide-ranging interview with Calciomercato e Goal. He made no secret of his ambitions.





Read the section on Roma and his dreams with the national team here



Read the section on playing abroad, Mourinho and Leao here