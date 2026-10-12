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Emanuele Tramacere
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Zaniolo to CM: “Alaba was a show of strength from Udinese. Milan? There were rumours about the big clubs, but I wanted to stay”

N. Zaniolo
Udinese
AC Milan
Lazio
Transfers

First part of the exclusive interview with the Juventus striker.

For Nicolò Zaniolo, the focus is on the present, his ambitions and proving his worth. He has twice chosen to start afresh with Udinese. A year ago, he returned home looking for consistency and a chance to make his mark. This summer, after weeks of extensive discussions, he chose to stay at Udinese and dream bigger.

The Italian forward discussed his time in Friuli, his personal and team goals and a few interests off the pitch in an exclusive, wide-ranging interview with Calciomercato e Goal. He made no secret of his ambitions.


Read the section on Roma and his dreams with the national team here

Read the section on playing abroad, Mourinho and Leao here

  • I’m feeling better, we’re coming back stronger

    The season is about to resume after the break. You started well, but things stalled a little before it. What should we expect from Udinese when you return? And how is your injury?

    We started strongly in the first two matches, beating Monza and drawing with Como. After that, things didn't go as we'd planned, and we know we need to improve. We talk every day about what we've been lacking recently. The break has helped us work better, pull together and find extra motivation. Now we have to come back stronger. Personally, I'm doing fine. I had a small setback after the injury, but the medical staff and I are working hard. I'm at the training ground every day recovering, and I'll soon be able to make an important contribution to this team again.

  • Alaba is a great champion

    You're in Udine alongside Ekkelenkamp and Davis, and now Alaba has arrived too. Are Udinese once again becoming a major destination and launchpad, not just in Italy but across Europe?

    "Udinese are certainly a historic Italian club who, by their nature, have always had great players and plenty of talent. David [Alaba]'s arrival shows the strength of the club, who do not want to stop at last season's positive campaign but are aiming for even bigger things. I don't need to describe David: he's a great champion, he's played for teams such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and he'll certainly bring us great experience and a winning mentality. We're delighted to have him with us. He arrived with the utmost humility, which is ultimately what distinguishes a great champion from a player who is simply very good. I can only speak highly of him. He's one of the players we needed, and I can't wait to play alongside him.

  • Runjaic’s secrets

    Can you tell us something interesting about Kosta Runjaic? What sort of manager is he, and what does he bring from his experiences abroad? We get to know him through the filter of language, which masks him a little.

    The manager is very direct and clear: if he has something positive to say, he says it, and if he has something negative to say, he says that just as openly. I really like his approach. It's a practical way of working, built around the group. In today's football, you can have the strongest team you like, but if you don't have unity and togetherness, you won't get very far. He focuses heavily on that. Last year we had a great season, thanks in part to him. We hope we can start smiling again because we deserve to, given how hard we work during the week.

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  • The contract renewal and transfer rumours

    After your permanent move from Galatasaray, there was talk of a contract renewal this summer. How much truth was there in the links with other clubs, such as AC Milan, and why did you stay in Udine?

    "It was a somewhat turbulent summer that made me reflect and work out what I really wanted. My intention was always to stay here, because I've been really happy. Udinese are like a family to me: they welcomed me, supported me and helped me in every way. I feel a great sense of belonging and gratitude towards the club. There are lots of contractual complexities in football... there were some brief negotiations, but fortunately everything worked out well. The other clubs? When you have a good season, it's normal for there to be reports linking you with big clubs, but I wanted to speak to Udinese first. They wanted to keep me, and now it's up to me to repay their faith on the pitch."


    Who is the best player among your Udinese team-mates? And who is the most likeable?

    We have lots of very young players with potential, but others with quality too, such as Solet, Davis... Ekkelenkamp and Okoye as well. Picking just one would be disrespectful. The most likeable? Soltet, without a doubt (laughs, ed.), but Okoye too!