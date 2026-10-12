Zaniolo to CM: “Alaba is a show of strength from Udinese. Milan? There were rumours about the big clubs, but I wanted to stay”

Your move from Galatasaray became permanent this summer, prompting talk of a new contract. What was behind the reports linking you with other clubs, such as AC Milan, and why did you stay in Udine?
"It was a somewhat turbulent summer, which made me reflect and understand what I really wanted. My intention was always to stay here, because I've felt really at home. Udinese are a family to me: they welcomed me, supported me and helped me in every way. I feel a great sense of belonging and gratitude towards the club. There are lots of contractual complexities in football... there were some negotiations, but fortunately everything worked out well. The other clubs? When you have a good season, it's normal for there to be reports linking you with big clubs, but I wanted to hear from Udinese first. They wanted to keep me, and now it's up to me to repay their faith on the pitch."
Who is the best of your Udinese team-mates? And who is the most likeable?
We have lots of very young players with great potential, but others with real quality too, like Solet, Davis... and Ekkelenkamp and Okoye. Picking just one would be disrespectful. The most likeable? Without doubt Soltet (laughs, editor's note), but Okoye too!