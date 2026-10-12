Zaniolo to CM: “Alaba is a show of strength from Udinese. Milan? There were rumours about the big clubs, but I wanted to stay”

A year ago, Nicolò Zaniolo chose to start afresh at Udinese to find consistency and make his mark back home. This summer, after weeks of extensive discussions, he chose to stay at Udinese and aim even higher.

The Italian forward spoke candidly and exclusively to Calciomercato e Goal about his time in Friuli, his personal and team goals, and his interests away from the pitch. He made no secret of his ambitions.





READ THE SECTION ON ROMA AND HIS DREAMS WITH THE NATIONAL TEAM HERE



READ THE SECTION ON PLAYING ABROAD, MOURINHO AND LEAO HERE