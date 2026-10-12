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cm grafica udinese zaniolo
Emanuele Tramacere
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Zaniolo to CM: “Alaba is a show of strength from Udinese. Milan? There were rumours about the big clubs, but I wanted to stay”

N. Zaniolo
Udinese
AC Milan
Lazio
Transfers

First part of the exclusive interview with the Juventus striker.

A year ago, Nicolò Zaniolo chose to start afresh at Udinese to find consistency and make his mark back home. This summer, after weeks of extensive discussions, he chose to stay at Udinese and aim even higher.

The Italian forward spoke candidly and exclusively to Calciomercato e Goal about his time in Friuli, his personal and team goals, and his interests away from the pitch. He made no secret of his ambitions.


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  • I’m feeling better, we’re coming back stronger

    Let's start with the season, which is about to resume after the break. You started well, then things stalled a little before the break. What should we expect from Udinese when you return? And how are you doing with your injury?

    We started very strongly in the first two matches, beating Monza and drawing with Como. After that, it wasn't the start we had set out to make, and we know we need to improve certain things. We talk among ourselves every day to try to improve what has been missing recently. The break has certainly helped us work better, regroup and find extra motivation. We're starting again, and we have to come back stronger. As for me, personally, everything is fine. I had a small setback after the injury, but the medical staff and I are doing great work. I'm at the training ground every day working on my recovery, and I'll soon be able to make an important contribution to this team again.

  • Alaba is a great champion

    You're in Udine alongside Ekkelenkamp and Davis, and now Alaba has arrived too. Are Udinese once again becoming a major reference point and a launchpad, not just in Italy but across Europe?

    "Udinese are certainly a historic Italian club who, by their very nature, have always had great players and plenty of talent. David [Alaba]'s arrival shows the strength of the club, who do not want to stop at last year's positive season but are aiming for even bigger things. I don't need to describe David: he's a great champion, he's played for teams such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and he'll certainly bring us a great deal of experience and a winning mentality. We're delighted to have him with us. He arrived with the utmost humility, which is ultimately what distinguishes a great champion from a player who is simply very good. I can only speak well of him. He's one of the players we needed, and I can't wait to play with him."

  • Runjaic’s secrets

    Can you tell us something interesting about Kosta Runjaic? What sort of manager is he, and what does he bring from his experiences abroad? We get to know him through the filter of language, which masks him a little...

    The manager is very direct and clear: if he has something positive to say, he says it, and if he has something negative to say, he says that just as openly. I really like his approach. It's a practical way of working, built around the group. In today's football, you can have the strongest team you like, but if you don't have unity and togetherness, you won't get very far. He focuses a lot on that. We had a great season last year, thanks in part to him. We hope we can smile again because we deserve to, given how hard we work during the week.

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  • The contract renewal and transfer rumours

    Your move from Galatasaray became permanent this summer, prompting talk of a new contract. What was behind the reports linking you with other clubs, such as AC Milan, and why did you stay in Udine?

    "It was a somewhat turbulent summer, which made me reflect and understand what I really wanted. My intention was always to stay here, because I've felt really at home. Udinese are a family to me: they welcomed me, supported me and helped me in every way. I feel a great sense of belonging and gratitude towards the club. There are lots of contractual complexities in football... there were some negotiations, but fortunately everything worked out well. The other clubs? When you have a good season, it's normal for there to be reports linking you with big clubs, but I wanted to hear from Udinese first. They wanted to keep me, and now it's up to me to repay their faith on the pitch."


    Who is the best of your Udinese team-mates? And who is the most likeable?

    We have lots of very young players with great potential, but others with real quality too, like Solet, Davis... and Ekkelenkamp and Okoye. Picking just one would be disrespectful. The most likeable? Without doubt Soltet (laughs, editor's note), but Okoye too!